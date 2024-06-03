WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio in a non-title match

-Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “AOP” Akam and Rezar

Powell’s POV: We’ll also get the follow-up to Liv Morgan kissing Dominik Mysterio after last week’s main event. Raw will be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.