NXT Level Up results (5/31): O’Connor’s review of Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne, Uriah Connors vs. Cutler James, Kendal Grey vs. Stevie Turner

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 120)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 31, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Uriah Connors made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Uriah Connors vs. Cutler James. Connors powered James into the corner as the bell rang and kicked the leg away as James ran the ropes. This ticked off James who responded with strong power moves including a scoop slam. Sensing a turn in momentum, James attempted to drive a shoulder into Connors in the corner but Connors moved and James collided with the ring post. Connors hit a flying forearm on James for a two count before grounding him with an arm and necklock.

James powered up and dropped Connors with a Samoan drop and went for the pin but Connors got his foot on the ropes to break the count. Looking to finish, James went for a stinger splash, but Connors moved and threw James to the outside, hit the tope, and sent James back in the ring. Connors from the top rope then hit a massive elbow drop for the win.

Uriah Connors defeated Cutler James via pinfall in 5:35.

The commentary team hyped Kendal Grey vs. Stevie Turner for after the break…[c]

2. Kendal Grey vs. Stevie Turner. Grey powered Turner to the mat early but Turner responded with a kick to the gut to take control and applied a headlock on Grey. Turner dropped Grey with a neckbreaker and choked Grey on the middle rope. Grey rallied and dropped Turner with several shots. Looking to finish, Grey went for a middle rope crossbody but Turner moved out of the way, grabbed Grey and hit her with a version of Jeff Jarrett’s stroke for the victory.

Stevie Turner defeated Kendal Grey via pinfall in 4:15.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. “No Quarter Catch Crew” Myles Borne and Charlie Dempsey (w/Damon Kemp). Igwe and Borne started the match. Borne drove Igwe into his corner and in came Dempsey. Igwe in response tagged in Dupont. Both men exchanged moves before Igwe and Borne tagged back in to take over. Igwe wore down Borne as Dupont made his way back in and dropped Borne with an assisted kick. Borne rallied and with assistance from Dempsey began to wear down the leg of Dupont before Dempsey tagged back in.

Igwe on the outside, shouted encouragement as Dupont looked for the hot tag but Dempsey continued to work on the knee and ankle of Dupont. Dupont kicked Dempsey away and made the tag to Igwe who dropped both members of No Quarter Catch Crew. Dupont and Borne fought off to the outside, as Igwe was distracted by Kemp. This allowed Dempsey to hit a German suplex to end the contest.

Myles Borne and Charlie Dempsey defeated Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe via pinfall in 7:31.

John’s Ramblings: Not much to this week’s episode. The crowd seemed rather subdued and the matches seemed to go through the motions as a result. Rather disappointing given the recent run of decent shows. Perhaps the show would be more effective in the two match format? Here’s hoping for better next week.