AEW Forbidden Door lineup: Two matches officially announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, June 30 in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena.

-Swerve Strickland vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship

-Ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship

Powell’s POV: Ospreay won a Casino Gauntlet match to earn the title shot on Wednesday’s Dynamite. With New Japan in rough shape compared to the first two years of Forbidden Door shows, it’s a great call to go with a loaded main event of Swerve vs. Ospreay.

Adam Copeland was stripped of the TNT Championship by the Young Bucks after he broke his tibia at AEW Double Or Nothing. There’s no word yet as to how many wrestlers will enter the ladder match. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Penta El Zero Miedo will meet on Rampage in the first qualifier (the match was taped after Dynamite).

They also teased TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer on Dynamite, but the match has not been officially announced.

AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other streaming platforms.