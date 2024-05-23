WWE adds high stakes to the King and Queen of the Ring tournament matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul Levesque announced that the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will receive title matches at SummerSlam.

The stakes just got even higher. The winners of this Saturday’s King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals will each secure a championship opportunity at #SummerSlam. #WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/Ts1FZSGU8G — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2024

Powell’s POV: While I like the added high stakes and I hope this becomes an annual concept, I’m surprised they waited until two days before the show to make the official announcement.