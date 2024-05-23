What's happening...

WWE adds high stakes to the King and Queen of the Ring tournament matches

May 23, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul Levesque announced that the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will receive title matches at SummerSlam.

Powell’s POV: While I like the added high stakes and I hope this becomes an annual concept, I’m surprised they waited until two days before the show to make the official announcement.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.