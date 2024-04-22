WWE Talent Cut Tracker: Former WWE Champion included in latest cuts

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were released by WWE on Friday.

-Von Wagner

-Jinder Mahal

-Xia Li

-Xyon Quinn

-Veer Mahaan

-Sanga

Powell’s POV: Wagner was added to the list since our last update. Credit to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com or Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reporting the talent cuts.