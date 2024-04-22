WWE Talent Cut Tracker: Former WWE Champion included in latest cuts

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following wrestlers were released by WWE on Friday.
-Von Wagner
-Jinder Mahal
-Xia Li
-Xyon Quinn
-Veer Mahaan
-Sanga
Powell’s POV: Wagner was added to the list since our last update. Credit to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com or Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reporting the talent cuts.
Thank you @wwe Thank you @TripleH Thank you #WWEunivers pic.twitter.com/mxijCaHNGB
— Xia Li (@XiaWWE) April 20, 2024
I Quit. Maharaja Out 💰.
— The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) April 20, 2024
