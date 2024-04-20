TNA Rebellion polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show April 20, 2024 IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS TNA Rebellion poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls TNA Rebellion: Vote for the best match Moose vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship Jordynne Grace vs. Steph De Lander for the Knockouts Championship Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone in a Last Man Standing match Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Something for the X Division Championship Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Bailey and Trent Seven for the TNA Tag Team Titles Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Full Metal Mayhem match Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin Dani Luna and Jody Threat vs. Rosemary and Havok for the Knockouts Tag Titles Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid for the Digital Media Championship Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and Leon Slater vs. Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicstnatna rebellion
Be the first to comment