04/20 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 305): Powell’s review of TNA Rebellion featuring Moose vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features his full review of the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view featuring Moose vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Steph De Lander for the Knockouts Title, Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell’s TNA Rebellion review (Episode 305).

