Akebono Taro dead at age 54

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sumo wrestler turned pro wrestler Akebono Taro died on Wednesday at age 54. Japanese media outlets have reported the cause of death as heart failure. Read more at Yahoo.co.jp.

Powell’s POV: The Hawaii native was born Chad Rowan. He became a Japanese citizen and legally changed his name to Akebono Taro. He faced Paul “Big Show” Wight in a sumo match at WrestleMania 21. He also had longer stays with New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and worked other Japanese promotions and for various MMA promotions. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans.