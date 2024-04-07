WrestleMania XL lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for night two of the biggest event of the year

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised the WrestleMania XL night two event that will held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship in a Bloodline Rules match

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship (with CM Punk on commentary)

-Iyo Sky vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Championship

-LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

-Bobby Lashley and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar in a Philadelphia Street Fight

