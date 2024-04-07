What's happening...

WrestleMania XL lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for night two of the biggest event of the year

April 7, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised the WrestleMania XL night two event that will held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship in a Bloodline Rules match

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship (with CM Punk on commentary)

-Iyo Sky vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Championship

-LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

-Bobby Lashley and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar in a Philadelphia Street Fight

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review and Will Pruett for his live blog as WrestleMania streams on Peacock with the early start time of 6CT/7ET. Will and I will team up with Jake Barnett for a Dot Net Triple Threat audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

