“The Boys” Brandon Tate and Brent Tate respond to Tony Khan claiming they were released from their AEW/ROH deals due to missing shows

April 5, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“The Boys” Brandon Tate and Brent Tate took to social media to respond to Tony Khan stating that they were released from their AEW/ROH contracts due to missing shows.

Powell’s POV: Khan was asked specifically about The Boys during his media call on Thursday. He was blunt at the end in claiming that they had missed multiple shows. Khan has yet to respond what The Boys wrote on social media as of this update.

