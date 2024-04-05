“The Boys” Brandon Tate and Brent Tate respond to Tony Khan claiming they were released from their AEW/ROH deals due to missing shows

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“The Boys” Brandon Tate and Brent Tate took to social media to respond to Tony Khan stating that they were released from their AEW/ROH contracts due to missing shows.

This had to be addressed. pic.twitter.com/EZVMAfomeK — THE Boys (Brandon) (@TateTwinBrandon) April 5, 2024

Powell’s POV: Khan was asked specifically about The Boys during his media call on Thursday. He was blunt at the end in claiming that they had missed multiple shows. Khan has yet to respond what The Boys wrote on social media as of this update.