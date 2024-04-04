Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, WrestleMania weekend independent events, John Zandig, Chelsea Green, Joe Stecher, Russ Francis

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will be hosting a media call today to promote Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor Event. I will run live notes on the media call, which is scheduled to begin at noonCT/1ET.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET with the final push for Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown earned an B grade in our post show poll from 44 percent of the voters. F finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 53 percent of the vote. B finished second with 35 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

WrestleMania Weekend Events

-Defy Wrestling’s “Can’t Deny It” will be held this morning at 10CT/11ET in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers. The event includes Kenta vs. Gringo Loco and is available via TrillerTV+.

-The Euphoria event will be held today at noonCT/1ET in Philadelphia at Attic Brewing Company. The show will be available via IndependentWrestling.TV.

-Stardom’s American Dream 2024 in The Keystone State will be held today at 2CT/3ET in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena. The show includes Maika vs. Megan Bayne for the World of Stardom Championship and is available via TrillerTV.

-Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X will be held today at 3CT/4ET in Philadelphia at The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers. The event includes Shayna Baszler vs. Masha Slamovich, Josh Barnett vs. Johnny Bloodsport (John Hennigan), and Nic Nemeth vs. Mike Bailey. The show is available via TrillerTV+.

-WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow will be held at 6CT/7ET in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. The event includes Rob Van Dam vs. Mike Bailey, Masato Tanaka vs. Josh Alexander, Joey Janela vs. Nic Nemeth, and Paul Walter Hauser vs. Sami Callihan in a street fight. The show can be viewed via Highspots.TV.

-DDT Pro Wrestling will be held tonight at 7CT/8ET in Philadelphia at The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers. The show includes Kazuki Hirata vs. Yoshihiko, Yuki Ueno vs. Mike Bailey, and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Shunma Katsumata. The event is available via TrillerTV.

-JCW and GCW vs. The World will be held tonight at 10:59CT/11:59ET in Philadelphia at The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers. The show includes Gringo Loco, Arez, and Latigo vs. Yamato, Dragon Kid, and Shun Skywalker, and Masha Slamovich vs. Syuri for the JCW Championship.

-Credit to Voicesofwrestling.com’s list of weekend events for some of the shows listed above.

Birthdays and Notables

-John Zandig (John Corson) is 53.

-Chelsea Green is 33.

-The late Joe Stecher was born on April 4, 1893. He died at age 80 on March 29, 1974.

-Russ Francis is 69. Best known for his days in the NFL, Francis was the son of promoter Ed Francis, and worked the WrestleMania 2 battle royal along with matches for the AWA.