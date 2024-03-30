NXT Level Up results (3/29): O’Connor’s review of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe, Scrypts vs. Je’Von Evans, and Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 111)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed March 29, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson representing Meta-Four made their way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed viewers to the show…

1. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey. Bright and Legend started the match. Legend used her power early before tagging in Jackson. Jackson came off the ropes but was met by a hiptoss from Bright who tagged in Grey. Grey worked on the arm of Jackson before gaining a near fall. Grey attempted to keep Jackson grounded but Jackson fought to Legend who tagged in once more. Legend applied a bearhug on Grey as Bright shouted encouragement from the apron.

Grey broke free and looked for a crossbody but was caught by Legend, who dropped Grey with a backbreaker. Legend tagged in Jackson and Grey made the hot tag on the opposite side to Bright. A standing moonsault from Bright to Jackson got a two count. Bright tagged Grey back in as Bright and Legend went at it middle of the ring. Legend threw Bright into the ropes and Bright got tangled up which looked rough. Late in the match, Legend held Grey into the wheelbarrow position and Jackson followed up with the cutter for the win.

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeated Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey via pinfall in 6:33.

The commentary team hyped Scrypts vs. Je’Von Evans for after the break…[c]

2. Scrypts (w/OTM) vs. Je’Von Evans. Both men avoided strikes early. Scrypts gained an early near fall but Evans responded with a pinning attempt of his own via a sunset flip. Evans hit a chop and a standing dropkick on Scrypts to continue the momentum before Scrypts hit a spinkick in the corner and followed up with a standing moonsault for two. Scrypts applied a sleeper hold, center of the ring, as Evans battled back to his feet. Both men traded punches before Evans dropped Scrypts with a kick and hit a springboard crossbody. Evans went to the top once more but was distracted from the outside and missed the twisting moonsault. Scrypts looked to capitalize but Evans stunned him with an inside cradle pin for the victory.

Je’Von Evans defeated Scrypts via pinfall in 4:56.

The commentary team hyped the deciding match in the Best-Of-Three series as the main event…[c]

3. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe. Ledger and Igwe started the match. Walker tagged in but Igwe avoided the move and Igwe tagged DuPont. After a brief flurry of offense from DuPont, Igwe tagged back in and Igwe and DuPont hit stereo chokeslams on both Ledger and Walker until Walker rocked Igwe with punches in the corner. Walker tagged in Ledger and both men sandwiched Igwe with splash middle of the ring. Ledger applied a side headlock on Igwe but Igwe broke free to make the hot tag to DuPont.

DuPont dropped Ledger with a reverse elbow and a dropkick and looked to finish. Walker made a blind tag and rocked DuPont with a German suplex and went for a pin but Igwe made the save. Igwe tagged back in as Ledger and DuPont fought off at ringside. Walker rolled up Igwe for two but as both men got back to their feet both hit each other with simultaneous punches. Walker fell on top of Igwe to win the series 2-1.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe via pinfall in 6:24.

All four men raised each others hands in mutual respect as the show closed.

John’s Ramblings: Another week, another Level Up. Not much to the matches for this edition. The main event was fun which concluded the Best-Of-Three series with the right team going over in my opinion. But perhaps the biggest news item from this week was the rough looking bump taken from Carlee Bright as she was whipped into the ropes by Lash Legend in the opener, she seemed okay post match however. Bright was lucky to avoid injury with that one.