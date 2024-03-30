Black Label Pro Wrestling “The Squeakel” results: Vetter’s review of Nick Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona, Rumble match, Elijah vs. Mance Warner, Skye Blue vs. Alex Zayne

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Black Label Pro Wrestling “The Squeakel”

Replay available via TrillerTV+

March 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Squared Circle Expo

The venue is a large room in a convention center. The entrance is across from the hard camera so you can’t see any fans at all from the hard camera view. Attendance is maybe 700. Dustin Alberty and Jason Midas provided commentary but I can barely hear them with volume on my laptop all the way up; I plugged in headphones so I could hear it.

* Nick Nemeth walked to the ring and got a huge pop. Matt Cardona came to the ring and demanded the fans show him some respect, but of course, he got booed. He said he never agreed to fight Nemeth.

1. Nic Nemeth defeated Matt Cardona at 10:46. Cardona nailed a Radio Silence flying legdrop for a nearfall at the bell. Nemeth set up for a superkick, but Cardona rolled to the floor and called for a time-out; Nic followed him to the floor and they brawled in front of the fans. In the ring, Matt choked Nic in the ropes while he jawed at the crowd, and he kept Nic grounded. Nic hit a series of elbow drops at 6:30. Nic hit a Fame-asser for a nearfall. Cardona accidentally splashed the referee; Nemeth hit the Danger Zone (zig-zag inverted DDT). Cardona hit a low blow uppercut and a Radio Silence for a visual pin. Oman hopped in the ring but refused to make the three-count; I think it’s a promoter. Cardona barked at Oman, who left the ring. Meanwhile, Nemeth stood up and as Cardona turned around, Nic hit him with a superkick for the pin. Solid match.

2. Effy and Dan the Dad defeated “MxM” Mason Madden and Mansoor at 11:36. “However big you think Mason is, he’s bigger than that,” a commentator said. Effy is turning up the effeminate act today and this feels like it’s going to be comedy. Dan and Monsoor opened and traded mat holds. Dan got a schoolyard takedown at 2:30, then a suplex for a nearfall. Effy got in and did some gay humor with Mansoor. Mason loudly shouted, “I think these guys are trying to suck our dicks!” and that got a laugh from the crowd. Some comedy around Atomic Drops on MxM. Mason hit Effy in the face with a wood paddle, and MxM took over the offense and kept Effy in their corner.

Dan got in and hit a spinebuster on Mansoor at 7:30. Mason went for a double chokeslam but they escaped. Mansoor and Madden hit a chokeslam-and-German Suplex combo move for a nearfall. Effy and Dan hit a team chokeslam on Madden for a nearfall at 9:30. Effy suggestively removed Dan’s belt; Dan went to use it on Mason but Mansoor made the save. Madden got his paddle; Effy got in position to take it, and Madden spanked him, and it gave Effy energy. Effy hit a legdrop at 11:00. Dan got his belt and spanked Mansoor. Effy then hit his flying legdrop on Mansoor for the pin. “I am extremely sports-entertained right now,” a commentator said.

3. Myron Reed defeated Dex Royal at 11:36. Dex is a Black man and he’s been a standout in the Midwest indies; I recently saw him head down to Georgia, too. This should be really good. Standing switches and a feeling-out process. The commentators said Dex won their only ever prior match. Dex hit a basement dropkick at 3:30 and Myron went to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Myron hit a superkick and a slingshot slam for a nearfall. Reed hit a Flatliner move. Dex hit an enzuigiri at 6:00 and they were both down. Dex hit a DDT for a nearfall, then a spear for a nearfall.

Myron hit a stunner. Dex hit a second-rope Spanish Fly, then a Tiger Driver for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:30. Dex missed a top-rope Shooting Star Press, and Reed immediately hit a stunner at 11:00, then his flying stunner over the top rope, with them both crashing to the floor. He nailed a springboard 450 Splash for the pin. Good match. The commentators put over Dex as a rising star on the indies.

4. Alex Zayne defeated Skye Blue in an intergender match at 12:48. Skye got a nice pop and she shook hands with fans, so she’s a babyface here. I’ve noted recently that Zayne feels like he’s fully transitioned to the heavyweight division, and he’s much bigger than she is. The crowd chanted “where’s your mom?,” so Skye pointed her out in the crowd. Zayne mockingly patted her on the head and he applied a headlock, then he dropped her with a shoulder tackle and was booed. She fired back with a huracanrana at 2:30 and it was her turn to pat his head. They traded rollups. She hit a spin kick to his head.

They fought to the floor, where he dropped her stomach-first across the guardrail at 4:00, then he hit an axe kick to the back of her head. He tied her arms in the guardrail and chopped her chest and the kept brawling around ringside. She crotched him on the guardrail at 5:30, then she dove off the stage and speared him as he was still straddling the guardrail. However, he hit a backdrop on the ring apron and the crowd reacted to the blow. In the ring, he playfully kicked at her, so she stood up and slapped him, then hit some forearm strikes and a huracanrana, then a running knee to his chin for a nearfall at 7:30. She went for another huracanrana, but he caught her and hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall.

She trapped his head in the corner and kicked his face, then she hit a powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a nearfall at 9:30. Skye hit a top-rope Canadian Destroyer for a believable nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They traded rollups and he dropped her with a stiff forearm at 11:00. He hit his jump-up Frankensteiner, then his swinging faceplant for a nearfall. She hit a knee to his head. He blocked the Code Blue, and he hit a pump-handle sit-out powerbomb for the pin. He was loudly booed for pinning her.

5. Kevin Ku and “Latinos Most Wanted” Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge defeated Davey Bang, August Matthews, and Matt Makowski at 13:44. Ku is the BLP champion, Makowski is the Midwest champion, and Bang & Matthews are the tag champions, but of course, none of the belts are on the line. Ku and Makowski opened with standing switches; Ku has a significant height and overall size advantage on Matt, who is the legit shoot fighter. Bang and Koda entered at 1:30 and traded quicker reversals; Koda just had a big match against Homicide and I think he’s a breakout Midwest star. Sabin then entered and faced Matthews. Bang hit an ax kick on the back of Sabin’s neck at 3:30, and Bang’s team worked Gauge over in their corner.

Gauge hit a flying back elbow on Bang and they were both down. Ku finally made the hot tag at 6:30 and he cleared the ring. Bang hit the Spears Tower on Ku for a nearfall. Koda hit a twisting uranage on Bang. Matt entered and hit a German Suplex on Gauge. Bang and Matthews hit stereo top-rope doublestomps. Makowski applied a crossarm breaker, but Ku hit a doublestomp to break it up and everyone was down at 10:00. They all got up and traded punches. Makowski again got a crossarm breaker on Gauge. August and Ku traded chops, with Ku hitting much louder, harder blows. Sabin hit a flying crossbody block on all the heels at 12:30. Ku and Bang now traded chops, and Ku nailed a Buzzsaw Kick. Sabin hit a doublestomp on Bang, and Koda covered Bang for the clean pin. Good match

6. Elijah defeated Mance Warner at 8:36. Mance is a babyface here; he’s turned heel just above everywhere else in recent months. He ordered a guardrail be placed in the ring, and he ripped the crowd, and got a “you suck” chant so he is now a heel. This is only the second time I’ve seen the former Elias since he left WWE. The commentators talked about how big Elijah’s arms are. Elijah immediately hit a Helluva Kick, then he powerbombed Mance onto the guardrail, just seconds into the match. They brawled to the floor, and Elijah chopped him against the guardrail. They brawled over the guardrail and into the crowd.

They got back in the ring at 4:00. Elijah wedged a chair into the corner, but Mance whipped Elijah into the chair. Mance nailed a running knee to the chest for a nearfall and he was in charge. Elijah hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 7:00. He got his guitar but Mance knocked it from his hand. Mance hit an eye poke and a DDT. Elijah hit a low blow punt kick, got the guitar and cracked it over Mance’s head. Elijah then hit another Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. Acceptable; they didn’t need to go longer than this. Mance was bleeding heavily from the top of his head and I think that was caused by the guitar; I don’t think he bladed.

7. Rachel Armstrong won a 30-person Royal Rumble at 24:54. The winner of this match is the “big cheese champion;” I think this is referencing a sponsor. Davey Bang and Darren Fly drew No. 1 and No. 2. The commentators pointed out there is a “puddle” of blood in the ring. Thanks Mance. Did they really not have two minutes to clean that up? “Hot Commodity” Trevor Outlaw and Hayden Backlund entered the ring together and they are No. 3 and No. 4, and they immediately tossed Bang. Cole Radrick hit the ring as No. 5 at 2:00; this is a rapid-fire sequence. Hot commodity tossed Cole! Levi Everett entered at No. 6. Nate Kobain entered at No. 7; he’s Darren Fly’s partner. Maggie Lee entered at 4:00 at No. 8; she’s taller than several of these guys.

Myung-Jae Lee is No. 9. Percy Drews is No. 10. Paul Burchill is No. 11; the commentators agreed he still looks great and he has a bandana on his head to look “a bit” like a pirate. Adam Slade is No. 12 at 7:00. Maggie Lee was tossed. Puf is No. 13 and how do you toss the 400-pounder? Riley Prescott (Slade’s partner) is No. 14. Josh Crane is No. 15 and he hit a Death Valley Driver. Gaston LeRue is No. 16. Anthony Russo is No. 17. The commentators pointed out there is no rhyme or reason in how quickly people are hitting the ring. Rachel Armstrong is No. 18 at 11:30 and she immediately clotheslined Prescott and Slade over the top rope to the floor. She tossed Percy Drews; the commentator said she has the most eliminations and she’s only been in a minute.

Brother Earth, holding a handful of carrots, hit the ring; he’s new to me and he’s No. 19. Trip Jordy is No. 20. Sean Ross Sapp is No. 21; the wrestling journalist got on the mic rather than get in the ring. He said he “knows how many of you committed welfare fraud” and was booed. (The ring announcer said SRS is No. 20, but I think she counted the Hot Commodity team as one entrant, not two.) He got on the mic, still on the mic. Swoggle is No. 22 and he chokeslammed Sapp. Sapp was then tossed at 16:00. Damen Reel is No. 23. We had several rapid-fire eliminations. Rachel tossed Burchill! Steve Kaye is No. 24: he’s scrawny and new to me.

Damien Reel is No. 25. You cannot tell the Reel brothers apart; the commentators said it is now 11 p.m. eastern so maybe that is why we have so many quick entrants. and they just want to wrap up. Brittnie Brooks is No. 26. Aleah James is No. 27 so we suddenly have three women in the ring. I didn’t see Puf go out but he’s not in the ring! (I rewound the feed later; a bunch of guys tossed Puf during Brooks’ entrance and the cameras completely missed it.) J-Rod is No. 28; she is taller than just about everyone and she speared Levi Everett. (She just competed in Los Angeles last weekend on a big women’s show.)

Xia Brookside is No. 29 so they’ve loaded up the end of this match with the women. Xia beat up the scrawny Steve Kaye. Skye Blue is No. 30. Brittnie Brooks got tossed. Xia got tossed by Outlaw. We suddenly have just six in the ring, and Hot Commodity tossed Myung-Jae Lee. Outlaw got tossed and that popped the crowd. Suddenly we had just Levi Everett and Rachel Armstrong at 23:30. A cheese guy (sponsor?) was at ringside and checked on Rachel. He held her in his arms; they both tumbled over the top rope but she landed on the ring apron while Everett fell to the floor! Rachel won the Rumble!

Final Thoughts: I’ll go with Myron-Dex Royal for best match, just ahead of the Zayne-Blue intergender match. The big six-man tag takes third. The Nemeth-Cardona match was fine but they really didn’t move to the third gear, either. The Royal Rumble was a bit of a mess, but there were a lot of talented wrestlers in there that should have had matches beyond a minute or two in a Rumble. They could have easily done a six-woman tag with some of the stellar talent they had on hand. (With this being at a convention, I hope there were other shows these wrestlers had matches beyond that rumble.) The crowd were happy to see so many of the recently released WWE talent: Elijah, Nemeth, Madden, Mansoor, etc.