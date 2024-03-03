AEW Revolution lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProaWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum.

-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a three-way for the AEW World Championship

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles in Sting’s retirement match

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown Championship (Danielson must shake Kingston’s hand if he loses)

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

-Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Chris Jericho vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Magnus vs. Dante Martin in an eight-man scramble for a shot at the AEW World Championship

-(Pre-Show) Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue

-(Pre-Show) “The Bang Bang Scissor Gang” Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colton Gunn, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Willie Mack in a twelve-man tag match

Powell’s POV: The lineup looks very good on paper and I expect the pay-per-view buys will be strong due to Sting’s retirement match. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via Triller TV internationally). Join me for my live review of Revolution beginning with the first pre-show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will team up for a Dot Net Triple Threat same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).