CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Bad Bunny were added to the list of presenters for the 2024 Academy Awards. The ceremony will be broadcast March 10 on ABC. Read the full list of presenters at HollywoodReporter.com.

Powell’s POV: Jelly Roll is out of luck. Maybe next year.