AEW Collision results (3/2): Murphy’s review of Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Bryan Keith vs. Dante Martin in a scramble match qualifier, the final push for AEW Revolution

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 36)

Taped February 28, 2024 in Huntsville, Alabama at Propst Arena at Von Braun Center

Aired March 2, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] The Collision opening video aired and pyro shot off from the stage. Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary with Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness. Dasha was the ring announcer…

1. Buddy Matthews in action. Matthews’ opponent was never announced as Mark Briscoe hopped the barricade and attacked him with a chair and pulled out a table.Briscoe dove over the top rope and put Matthews through the table with a cannonball.

Briscoe pulled out a metal spike and went to stab Matthews with it, but Brody King and Malakai Black ran out and attacked him. Briscoe attacked King and Black with the chair. Briscoe went to stab Black with the spike but was intercepted by Matthews. Matthews and Briscoe fought on the stage. Briscoe threw Matthews onto the floor and dove off of the stage with a cross body. Briscoe grabbed one of the controllers on the stage and set off some pyro. Briscoe went to burn Matthews with the controller but was held back by security. Briscoe set off some more pyro on the stage to end the segment.

Buddy Matthews’ scheduled match was an apparent no contest due to an attack by Mark Briscoe.

Don’s Take: An interesting opening segment. Too often, the formula for the opener is either a long talking segment or a 20–25 minute match. While the feud itself doesn’t do much for me, it was a nice way to start the show. I expect this to be one of the Zero Hour matches to be added to the card.

A promo from Swerve Strickland taped after Wednesday’s Dynamite aired. Strickland said he wasn’t sure what pissed him off more – “Hangman” Adam Page ripping his $2,000 Jeff Hamilton exclusive jacket or that he was being too nice. He said that in this business, you don’t let your guard down too often and when you do, you pay for it. He added that he feels like he just paid for it. He said that Swerve hung the Hangman and the Hangman swerved Swerve. He told Page, “You got me.”

Swerve said he’ll never take his eyes off of Hangman again and at Revolution, Hangman can’t get behind him and that he’ll have to look him right in his eyes because he’ll never forget this. He said that as for Joe, whether he humiliates him on social media or in a promo, he is doing whatever he has to do to walk out of Revolution as a historical figure- the first African American AEW World Champion. He ended with his “Whose House?” catchphrase.

Don’s Take: I liked this much more than the quick video recap we had last night on Rampage. This is the time that promos like these can potentially hook those fans on the fence about ordering the pay-per-view. I believe this is the first time Swerve has mentioned that he has a chance to be the first African American AEW Champion.

2. Penta El Miedo Zero (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Bryan Keith vs. Dante Martin in a qualifier for the All-Star-Scramble match at AEW Revolution. Early highlights of the match include all three exchanging kicks and offensive moves to start. Keith hit Penta with an exploder suplex for a near fall before trading strikes and chops. Martin hit both with a cross body. Martin then dove onto both on the floor on opposite sides of the ring as the show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

Coming out of the break, the three exchanged blows. Down the stretch, Keith battled Penta in the corner. Martin caught Keith with a kick and Penta hit Martin with a Destroyer for a near fall. Keith and Penta continued to battle. Martin small-packaged Keith for a near fall. Keith hit Bryan with a double under-hook power bomb for a near fall. Penta and Keith battled on the apron exchanging chops. Penta hit Fear Factor on Keith on the apron. Martin hit a Destroyer on Penta on the apron. Back in the ring, Martin hit Keith with a splash from the top rope for the win.

Dante Martin defeated Bryan Keith and Penta El Miedo Zero in 10:00 to earn a spot in the All-Star Scramble match at AEW Revolution.

Don’s Take: A fun spot fest with the payoff of Dante Martin added to the pay-per-view in a match with no real relevance.

“Hangman” Adam Page was shown walking backstage after Dynamite. An off-screen interviewer asked him his status for the pay-per-view. He said, “Do I look like I’m hurt dumbass? He apologized for lying to the fans but he said he had to do it. He said he would rather die than have Swerve win it and would rather die than win it himself. He then repeated “I had to do it!” maniacally several times to end the segment.

Don’s Take: I’m liking the evolution of Page’s paranoid and obsessed heel character.

3. Mariah May vs. Angelica Risk. The graphic noted that this was Risk’s 2024 debut. Tony Schiavone noted that this was her 15th AEW match. After hitting a spinning side slam on Risk, May waved to Nigel McGuinnmess at ringside who pretended to faint. Aside from a brief hope spot, this was all May who hit her May Day finisher for the win.

Mariah May defeated Angelica Risk in about 3:00.

After the match, Toni Storm came out. May thought she was out to congratulate her but Storm asked for the microphone. Storm called out Deonna Purrazzo, who came out as half the ring was in color while the other half was in black and white. Storm asked Purrazzo if this had gone far enough. She asked Purrazzo if this is what they trained and starved for. She added that their friendship had been destroyed with new tattoos of a broken leg and a broken arm all to win a match. She asked Purrazzo if it was worth it and said that she loved her from the bottom of her heart. She loves her abilities and her determination. She also loves that there is only room for one and as long as she lives and breathes, it will never be Purrazzo.

Purrazzo said she loves Storm too. She loves that she has her head so far up her ass, that she’s going to lose the one thing that started this whole charade to begin with. She added that she loves that Storm has forgotten the most important thing – that she is the best friend and the worst enemy. She said she hopes Storm has a bidet because it’s going to be hard to wipe her ass with two broken arms.

Storm said, “Very well – Goodbye, old friend.” She then put on some red lipstick and kissed Purrazzo on the cheek. The two brawled. May came in and ushered Storm to ringside where Luther collected her. Back in the ring, Purrazzo attacked May and hit a snap piledriver to end the segment. [C]

Don’s Take: Corny bidet joke and weird special effects aside, I like the story they’ve told here, relying on their past history and friendship in Japan. As for the Mariah May match, it was more of the same as we have yet to see her full potential.

4. Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Austen Gunn (w/Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, Jay White) vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds. The Gunns, White and Bowens wouldn’t let Caster rap. The Acclaimed and Gunn had the early advantage before the Dark Order took over on Caster. Caster fought out and hit offensive moves on all three Dark Order members.

Bowens and Caster hit Scissor Me Timber on Uno and went to do the Scissor handshake but was interrupted by Silver and Reynolds. Uno took over on Austen Gunn as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Gunn made the hot tag to Bowens who cleaned house. Uno rammed Bowens into the ring post on the floor. Caster attacked Uno. Silver dove onto Caster on the floor. Silver shoved Billy Gunn and the referee got between them. Back in the ring, the Dark Order hit Bowens with a triple move for a near fall that was broken up by Austen Gunn. Silver took out Gunn. Reynolds and Silver attempted to double team Bowens but Bowens reversed the move and Reynolds ended up hitting Silver. Bowens slammed Reynolds and tagged in Caster who hit his Mic Drop finisher for the win.

Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Austen Gunn defeated Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds in about 8:30.

Don’s Take: Another meaningless filler match. This faction can’t end fast enough. Poor Jay White.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale and Stokely Hathaway. Nair mentioned Statlander’s loss to Skye Blue on Dynamite and said that the two would meet Blue and Julia Hart on Revolution’s Zero Hour pre-show. She asked if their tactics would be different. Hathaway said he was a fan of “The View” and Whoopi Goldberg and said that the key word was “accountability.” He kept trying to rest his arm on Statander’s shoulder and she kept knocking it off. Nightingale told Hathaway to shut up and stop talking. At Revolution, Nightingale and Statlander are going to kick Blue’s and Hart’s ass. [C]

Tony Schiavone introduced Wardlow, who said that it looks like he finally got someone’s attention. He said that two years ago, he won the “Face of the Revolution” ladder match and that one year ago, he choked out their king. He said that this year, he finally gets his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship after he wins the All-Star Scramble match. He said that the real question is who the champion would be. He said that it doesn’t matter. If it’s Hangman Page, he’ll slap his mustache into the third row and send him back into depression. He said if it’s Swerve, he’s going kick the front door of his house down and whoop his ass from the basement to the attic because nobody gets to eat before him. He told him to swerve back into his own lane and dance his ass to the back of the line. He said Swerve’s house only exists in his world.

Wardlow then turned his attention to Joe and said that he is sick of dumb hillbillies chanting Joe’s name. He said he hopes it’s Joe because everybody knows he’s in his spot and this time he’s going to finish the job. He said not only will he take his spot and his title, but he will also beat Joe so bad that he will be forced to put on a headset and sit at the announce table where he belongs. He said that he is “him” and will always be “him” and at Revolution, he will remind everyone that he is the Face of the Revolution and the uncrowned king. He concluded that this is no longer wrestling, this is war.

Chris Jericho came out on the stage. He said that Wardlow isn’t fighting Swerve, Page, or Joe. He said he’s not sure if Wardlow has ever heard of him. He said he’s not an all star but one of the greatest to ever do this. He said if Wardlow thinks he’s going to steamroll over him and the other six competitors, he reminded him that he’s the first AEW World Champion and an eight-time champion. He added that makes it Jericho “8” Wardlow “0”. He said that before Wardlow disrespects him, he reminds Wardlow that it’s been four years since he lost the title to Jon Moxley. Winning the scramble match at Revolution gets him back to where he thinks he can be because he’s good enough. He asked Wardlow if he thinks he is. He said Wardlow is complaining about being overlooked and that people used to chant his name. He asked Wardlow if he even though that the reason they stopped chanting his name is because he wasn’t as good as he thinks he is. Jericho called Wardlow “Mike.”

[Hour Two] Wardlow said that Jericho was right because he was this close to the top of the mountain but after Double or Nothing, he began to progressively step down from the mountain. He said it pissed him off to the point that he let it eat him alive to where he took work home and let it impact his personal life. He said he lost his best friend and he lost himself. But after sitting at home for three months with no phone call, he slowly started to remember who he was. And he did what he has done so many times before – pick himself up off the floor, put himself back together and come back to remind everyone who the hell he is.

Wardlow yelled “I am Wardlow! I am the biggest and baddest son of a bitch to set foot in a wrestling ring.” He said he doesn’t give a damn what Jericho’s name is and how many titles he’s won. He reiterated that he’s done eating his scraps. He said if Jericho doesn’t think he’s good enough, come down to the ring so he can show him who the hell he is. Jericho said he would come down and shove the rocket up his ass but was attacked from behind by Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs beat Jericho with punches on the stage. He then stared and jawed at Wardlow to end the segment.

Don’s Take: Wow. That was long but necessary to provide some form a story headed into Revolution. This was another solid promo from Wardlow. I’m just not sure if I’m supposed to cheer him or boo him. It seems like they’re already moving him away from Adam Cole and the Devil storyline, but I’m sure they can move him back in that direction when MJF returns. There was also good fire and a solid mission statement from Jericho.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Serena Deeb. Nair said that Deeb was the most experienced wrestler in the women’s locker room and undefeated. She added that we’ve seen another side of her and asked her to comment. Deeb said not only is she undefeated but is also undeniable and unstoppable, putting on clinic after clinic every week. She said no one has challenged her which makes sense because she is the Professor and the “Woman of 1,000 holds.” She said the women in AEW wouldn’t know the difference between a wrist lock and a wristwatch, which was a nice Gorilla Monsoon tribute. She then challenged any woman to step up and enter Deeb’s Dojo so that she can show everyone that the is the final boss.

5. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal. Both teams exchanged offensive moves to start. Sydal and Daniels worked over Quen for several minutes before the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Kassidy had the advantage on Daniels. Daniels made the hot tag to Sydal who cleaned house. Down the stretch, both teams took turns on offense. The finish came when Daniels hit Quen with the Angels Wings. Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal and Satnam Sigh came out. While the referee was distracted, Lethal hit Daniels with a Lethal Combination and dragged Quen on top of Daniels to score the win.

“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy defeated Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal in about 10:00.

Don’s Take: A fine filler match and a meaningless faction just got bigger.

A video previewed the AEW Continental Crown match between Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson. [C]

6. Thunder Rosa vs. Cassandra Golden. Golden was also listed as making her 2024 debut. Kevin Kelly noted that Golden was no relation to Billy Golden, father of Jimmy Golden a.k.a Bunkhouse Buck. Thank you, Kevin. This was a complete squash for Rosa who beat Golden with a submission hold

Thunder Rosa defeated Cassandra Golden in about 2:00.

Don’s Take: Rosa showed a more heelish edge this time out which could be signs of things to come.

A video recapped the Sting, Darby Allin, Ric Flair and Young Bucks segment from Dynamite. This was the same video that played on Rampage.

Tony Schiavone ran down the Revolution lineup. [C]

7. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Hook, and Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage (w/Shayna Wayne, Nick Wayne), Killswitch, Roderick Strong, and Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) in an eight-man tag match. Matt Menard joined the commentary team. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett walked out onto the stage with Strong before heading to the back. Brian Cage started out with Beretta, but they quickly tagged out to Garcia and Strong who engaged in chain wrestling. Garcia attempted a piledriver on Strong but was stopped by Brian Cage. Garcia went after Brian Cage and tagged in Hook. Hook and Garcia took turns punching Brian Cage. This brought in all eight wrestlers as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Brian Cage had the advantage on Garcia. Garcia retaliated with ten punches in the corner by Brian Cage. Cage retaliated with an impressive suplex from the apron into the ring. The heels continued to take turns on Garcia. Eventually, Garcia reversed a suplex into a DDT on Brian Cage before hot tagging Beretta. Beretta cleaned house on the heels. Beretta attempted to dive onto Killswitch on the floor but Killswitch caught him and chokeslammed him on the apron. Back in the ring, the heels took over offense on Beretta as the show went to its final picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Christian Cage had a chin lock on Beretta. Christian missed a dive from the top rope. Beretta attempted to make a hot tag but was stopped by Strong who had tagged in. Strong attempted a Boston Crab but Beretta kicked him off. Strong tagged in Brian Cage while Beretta hot tagged Cassidy. Cassidy cleaned house hitting Stun Dog Millionaire on Brian Cage and a spinning DDT for a near fall.

The competitors took turns hitting moves on each other. Everyone was fighting in the ring Cassidy dove onto Strong on the floor. Strong retaliated with his back breaker finisher on the floor. Hook and Garcia clotheslines Cage over the top rope. Strong had Cassidy in a Boston Crab on the floor while Beretta attempted to choke out Killswitch in the ring. Killswitch broke out and attempted a choke slam. Beretta reversed it into a pinning attempt for a near fall. Beretta attempted to follow up with on Killswitch but Christian distracted while Nick Wayne hit him in the back of the head. Killswitch clotheslined Beretta in the back of the head and scored the win.

Christian Cage, Killswitch, Roderick Strong, and Brian Cage defeated Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Hook, and Daniel Garcia in an Eight Man Tag Match in about 19:00.

After the match, Strong still had Cassidy in the Boston Crab. Taven and Bennett came out and put the boots to Cassidy. Killswitch and Christian Cage worked over Beretta in the ring. Brian Cage attacked Hook on the floor. Christian Cage instructed Killswitch to choke slam Garcia on a chair. Menard came in and prevented this and took the choke slam on the chair himself. Hook went after Brian Cage while Garcia went after Christian on the floor and up the ramp as the show went off the air.

Don’s Take: That was wild and a nice showcase for some of the key matches on the pay-per-view. It seemed a bit crowded at times but the talent did their best to sell their individual matches.

I have to be honest. This being a taped show, I didn’t have high expectations, but from a “go-home” perspective, they did a nice job with some of the promos and interviews to sell the matches. The Wardlow-Jericho segment was about 5-7 minutes too long and yet necessary. If the company would take a consistent approach to storytelling with the five hours of weekly television they have and the two to three month gap between pay-per-views, they wouldn’t have to cram it all in on the go home show.

That will do it for me for tonight and I’ll check in with you all again next Friday night for Rampage. Until then!