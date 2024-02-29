MLW Intimidation Games lineup: The card for tonight’s TrillerTV+ premium live event (taping reports needed)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW Intimidation Games event that will be held tonight in Queens, New York at Melrose Ballroom.

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Minoru Suzuki for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Matt Riddle vs. Bad Dude Tito for the NJPW TV Title

-Rocky Romero vs. Mistico for the MLW Middleweight Championship

-1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice vs. Tom Lawlor and Davey Boy Smith Jr. for the MLW Tag Team Titles

-MLW Featherweight Champion Janai Kai in a five-minute, $5,000 challenge

-Alex Kane vs. Bobby Fish

-Rickey Shane Page and Sami Callihan vs. Akira and Jake Crist

-AJ Francis appears

Powell’s POV: MLW Intimidation Games is available at 7CT/8ET on TrillerTV+, which costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. We are looking for reports on the matches that MLW will taped for MLW’s next YouTube special. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com