WrestleVérité touts first event in Hopkins, Minnesota

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleVérité issued the following press release to promote the promotion’s first event on April 27 in Hopkins, Minnesota at Hopkins Center for the Arts.

Hopkins, MN – WrestleVérité, a brand new pro wrestling company based out of Hopkins, Minnesota, is ready to unleash its unique style of sports entertainment. WrestleVérité proudly announces its debut event on April 27, 2024, at the prestigious Hopkins Center for the Arts at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343.

At WrestleVérité, we firmly believe that pro wrestling is not just a sport but a captivating and dynamic art form. The fusion of athleticism, storytelling, and theatrical performance creates a unique spectacle that resonates profoundly with audiences. Our mission is to present pro wrestling in a light that showcases its artistic richness.

Some of our stellar lineup of talent includes:

“The Anomaly” Kelsey Magnolia: Representing the Motor City and trained by Dr. Tom Prichard, Kelsey Magnolia brings her unique style to WrestleVérité.

“Down Town” Petey Brown: The Prince of Party Down Town Petey Brown is known for his entertaining antics. Trained by Eddie Sharkey, Bill Blaze, and The Academy School of Pro Wrestling, Petey has captured multiple championships and hearts with his charisma.

“Daredevil” Derrick Fury: One half of the tag team “The Summit,” Derrick Fury is a decorated champion with an impressive 20-year career.

The Reverend Ricky Noren: Trained by Ken Anderson and a former champion, Reverend Ricky Noren is a controversial wrestler whose character and style are sure to push boundaries.

JDX: One of the most gifted athletes in the Midwest. JDX trained under a cadre of wrestling legends and is known as “The Walking Magazine Cover.” He’s bound to make waves.

Gary Roosevelt Gram: A wrestling journeyman trained by legends such as Harley Race, Gary Roosevelt Gram brings a wealth of experience and championship history to WrestleVérité.

We’re excited to be sponsored by Bear Cave Brewing in Hopkins, MN. With their help, we’re giving back to our community. WrestleVérité logo t-shirts will be on sale with $10 from each purchase donated to the Autism Society of Minnesota.

Tickets for this big event are $25 for ringside and $20 for general admission. Be sure to catch our limited-time discount tickets available in March.

For more information and updates, visit our website at wrestleverite.com and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@wrestleverite).

Don’t miss WrestleVérité’s debut event – an unforgettable night of athleticism, drama, and artistry. We hope you join us!

Powell’s POV: Best of luck to my home state’s newest independent promotion.