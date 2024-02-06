AEW Collision rating without football or WWE competition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 404,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Lousy numbers given the lack of football or WWE competition. I’m not surprised given that AEW built the show hype around Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero. It ended up being a very good match, but I’d be willing to wager that most Collision viewers had never heard of Hechicero before he was mentioned on AEW television recently. The previous week’s Collision drew 300,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating in the key demo while running opposite the Royal Rumble.