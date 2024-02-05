Mark Henry’s son commits to Oklahoma University

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jacob Henry committed to the Oklahoma University wrestling team on Sunday. Jacob is the son of AEW’s Mark Henry. Read more at Oklahoman.com.
Powell’s POV: The 6-foot, 285-pound Henry also played football in high school. Mark is known for being a big backer of OU’s top rival the Texas Longhorns. No word on whether Uncle JR had something to do with this. Kidding aside, congrats to Jacob at the entire Henry family.
View this post on Instagram
Be the first to comment