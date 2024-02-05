Mark Henry’s son commits to Oklahoma University

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jacob Henry committed to the Oklahoma University wrestling team on Sunday. Jacob is the son of AEW’s Mark Henry. Read more at Oklahoman.com.

Powell’s POV: The 6-foot, 285-pound Henry also played football in high school. Mark is known for being a big backer of OU’s top rival the Texas Longhorns. No word on whether Uncle JR had something to do with this. Kidding aside, congrats to Jacob at the entire Henry family.