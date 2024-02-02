AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin
-AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver in an eliminator match
-Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata
-Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada, and Hechicero vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal, and Christopher Daniels in an eight-man tag match
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in New Orleans, Louisiana at UNO Lakefront Arena and will air tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.
Be the first to comment