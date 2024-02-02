Vince McMahon under federal criminal investigation

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE owner Vince McMahon is under federal investigation related to sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations. The Wall Street Journal reports that prosecutors have been in contact with women who have accused McMahon of sexual misconduct.

The WSJ story notes that prosecutors have already interviewed some of the women who entered into nondisclosure agreements with McMahon. Janel Grant is listed in the grand jury subpoena, along with “a WWE contractor whom McMahon allegedly sent unsolicited nude photos and sexually harassed; a former WWE wrestler who said McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex; former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who publicly accused McMahon of raping her; a spa manager who said McMahon assaulted her at a Southern California resort; and a former WWE employee who alleged the head of talent relations at the company at the time, John Laurinaitis, demoted her after she broke off an affair with him.”

McMahon denies the allegations and issued the following statement last week: “I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.” WWE did not respond to WSJ’s request for comment. Read the full story at WSJ.com.

Powell’s POV: Federal agents executed a search warrant for McMahon’s phone last summer, which was obviously done as part of this investigation. In hindsight, it really is insane that Endeavor officials opted to name McMahon the TKO executive chairman, a position he resigned from last Friday.