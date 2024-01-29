TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-“ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in match one of the best of three series for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel

-Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight

-Frankie Kazarian explaining why he betrayed Eric Young

Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. It appears there is no longer a weekly 10CT/11ET replay.