AEW Collision results (1/20): Murphy’s review of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli, Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia, and Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 31)

St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Aired live January 20, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] The Collision opening video aired… Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness were on commentary, and Dasha was the ring announcer…

1. Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor (w/Lee Moriarty). The announce team recapped Moxley’s victory over Shingo Takagi at NJPW’s Battle in the Valley last weekend. The two exchanged blows to start. Taylor initially got the upper hand but Moxley responded with a series of kicks and chops. Moxley hit Taylor with a clothesline, but Taylor no-sold it and dropped Moxley with a forearm. Taylor chopped Moxley in the corner several times. Moxley powered up and exchanged blows with Taylor. Taylor whipped Moxley into the corner and hit a running lariat.

Taylor missed a dive in the corner. Moxley attempted a piledriver but Taylor backdropped him. Moxley rolled to the apron and Taylor knocked him to the floor. Taylor attacked Moxley on the floor but Moxley recovered and threw Taylor into the ring steps. Taylor rolled back in the ring and distracted the referee, which allowed Moriarty to attack Moxley with a boot to the face.

Back in the ring, Taylor hit a side slam on Moxley and grabbed neck hold which also put pressure on the arm. Moxley responded with a back suplex but Taylor reversed it and landed on top of Moxley for a near fall. Taylor missed a splash from the second rope. The two exchanged blows again. Taylor blocked a pump kick but Moxley hit a cutter. Moxley hit a lariat in the corner and delivered ten punches on the ropes. Taylor ducked a running lariat and hit a back suplex. Taylor missed a clothesline of his own and Moxley returned the favor with a back suplex. Moxley hit a King Kong lariat and went for the Paradigm Shift but Taylor blocked it and hit a lariat of his own.

The two exchanged head butts. Taylor delivered a knee strike followed by a pop-up slam. Moxley hooked Taylor in a triangle choke but Taylor deadlifted him to break the hold. Taylor mounted Moxley and delivered a series of forearms. Moxley reversed this and delivered strikes of his own. Moxley delivered a two running knees to the head for a near fall. The two went back to exchanging blows. Moxley grabbed a rear naked choke and Taylor eventually passed out, causing the referee to call for the bell.

Jon Moxley defeated Shane Taylor in about 9:40.

After the match, Moxley grabbed the microphone and told the fans that he is pissed off and hungry beyond belief. He said from now on, he’s not taking any crap from anyone or anything. In 2024, he said that anyone who wants to step in the ring with him, either as an opponent or a partner, they only need to do one thing – keep the hell up.

Don’s Take: An enjoyable opener. I guess Moxley isn’t getting that extended vacation he’s supposed to get. Taylor looked good, but like what I said about Penta on Rampage, Taylor is another guy they can definitely get more out of.

A video recapped Hook vs. Samoa Joe from Dynamite.

Adam Copeland made his way to the ring for another open challenge. Dante Martin came out to answer the challenge.

2. Adam Copeland vs. Dante Martin. The two shook hands to start. Copeland quicky grabbed a headlock and dropped Martin with a shoulder block. Martin rebounded with two leapfrogs and two arm drags. He missed the third one but Copeland missed an elbow drop allowing Martin to hit a third arm drag and grab the arm. Copeland rebounded and attacked Martin in the corner. Martin whipped Copeland into the corner but Copeland kicked him when Martin charged in. Martin charged back, placed Copeland on the top rope, delivered a jump kick and a series of punches. Copeland pushed him off.

Copeland missed a cross body and Martin delivered a rolling senton splash for a near fall. Kevin Kelly mentioned that he called one of Copeland’s early matches in St. Louis in 1999 against the Blue Meanie. Martin kicked Copeland into the corner and charged but Copeland backdropped him onto the apron. Copeland blocked a kick and rammed Martin into the turnbuckle. Martin fell to the floor. The show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Copeland had Martin in a headlock. Martin elbowed his way out and Copeland clapped the ears. Copeland went back to the headlock. Martin fought his way out and hit a jump kick to the head. Copeland attempted to throw Martin over the top rope but Martin landed on the apron. Copeland went for the spear but Martin moved and kicked Copeland in the head. Martin attempted to spring board into the ring but Copeland knocked him off the top rope.

Copeland attempted to power bomb Martin on the floor but Martin fought his way out. Martin delivered a sloppy hurricanrana to Copeland on the floor followed by a suicide dive over the top rope. Martin hit a cross body for a two count. Martin went for a backdrop but Copeland kicked him in the head when he ducked. Copeland reversed a half and half suplex into a DDT. Copeland went for the spear but Martin moved and Copeland crashed into the corner. Martin hit a moonsault for a near fall but Copeland’s foot was on the rope.

Copeland and Martin battled on the top rope and Martin turned into a sunset flip followed by a power bomb for a near fall. The fans chanted “this is awesome.” Martin dropped Copeland’s arm over the top rope. Martin went for a dive off the middle of the top rope and was met with a spear. Copeland followed up with the Grindhouse for the win.

Adam Copeland defeated Dante Martin in about 12:00.

After the match, Tony Schiavone entered the ring to interview Copeland and said that he was just in a hell of a fight. Copeland responded that it gets harder and harder every week and wondered what the hell he was thinking with the “Cope-Open.” Schiavone said he was now 3-0. Copeland said he gives all the credit in the world to Dante Martin and the fans should too. He said these kids have really been stepping up and that he doesn’t see any veterans taking the challenge. He said the kids are hungry and want to take a bite out of him. He said that there’s a lot to bite but he’s not a Happy Meal, he’s a five-course dinner. He said he doesn’t even know what that means but he’s going to keep coming out and working hard just like Christian Cage said he was going to when he first came to AEW. He added that he was going to keep working until he wins back the TNT Championship so that he can defend it every Saturday night. He had the crowd get loud and said that the next time he’s in St. Louis, he’ll be the champion.

Don’s Take: That was a great match and Copeland’s best open challenge to date. I love the idea of having Copeland work with young talent for however long he’s able to. The key will be building the next generation of top stars out of this. Martin looked strong in defeat and is positioned well if the company wanted to do something with him. If they do, mission accomplished. If he goes back to working trios matches on Rampage and ROH, it was a wasted opportunity.

Lexy Nair interviewed Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. Nair said that the last time both of them were in the ring with Eddie Kingston, it was during the Continental Classic and he beat them both individually. She asked Danielson how he was feeling. Danielson said he was good until she brought that up as the loss to Kingston was a low point of his career. He added that this was the highlight of Kingston’s career and that it was a good run but it doesn’t make him great. Being great means that you’re that good year after year like he and Castagnoli have. He said that this is the best that Kingston is going to get. Castagnoli stopped Danielson and said he was tired of talking about Kingston after all these years. He added that it was Ortiz’s fault for being Kingston’s friend and that tonight, he’ll be another casualty. [C]

After the break, Lexy Nair interviewed Dante Martin who was joined by Darius Martin and Action Andretti. Nair congratulated Dante on his performance against Adam Copeland. Private Party interrupted and noted that they Darius and Dante on Dynamite. Andretti said they may have won but they had to grab the rope to do it. Marq Quen said that he lost his balance. Darius suggested they have a rematch to which Private Party agreed.

3. Thunder Rosa vs. Queen Aminata. The two locked up. Rosa quickly grabbed a headlock. Rosa reversed an arm bar and delivered a chop and took Aminata down with a side headlock takeover. Rosa rolled Aminata up for a two count and took her down with a shoulder block. Rosa caught Aminata in another roll up for a two count. The two then exchanged roll ups for one counts. Aminata caught Rosa with a back breaker followed by a double stomp to the chest.

Rosa took Aminata down with a head scissors which drove Aminata out of the ring. Rosa followed up with a sliding dropkick. The show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, the two exchanged blows. Rosa got the upper hand but Aminata took her over with a snap mare and kicked Rosa in the back followed by a hip attack in the corner. Aminata missed a second one. Rosa attacked Aminata in the corner and hit double knees to the chest followed by a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. The two exchanged blows and Aminata got the upper hand with a headbutt followed by an Air Raid Crash for a near fall. Aminata went for the double stomp but Rosa kicked her away. Aminata landed a boot to the head for a near fall. Rosa responded with a dropkick followed by the Tijuana bomb for the win.

Thunder Rosa defeated Queen Aminata in about 9:20.

Don’s Take: A fine match for Thunder Rosa’s first match back. As I said, Aminata has potential and I’m glad to see her getting so many reps.

Lexy Nair interviewed Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. She said that it was a long time since they had teamed. Ortiz said that they had a little tiff and that it was resolved because they’re family and families fight. He said that Danielson and Castagnoli may be a well-oiled machine but they’re not family. Kingston wrapped the interview up and said he had to go get ready. Ortiz said that Kingston does his best talking in the ring. [C]

[Hour Two] ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Jay White, Austen Gunn and Colten Gunn made their way to the ring. Austen took a cue from the Dwayne Johnson and said “Finally, the Bang Bang Gang has come back to Saturday nights!” Jay White said that he had never heard that before and played to the St. Louis crowd. He said that while there was a different vibe, something was missing. Colten pulled a cardboard cutout of Juice Robinson from under the ring. Colten said that now that the gang is back together and they’re the best trio in the world, “if you’re not down with that, we got two words for ya….”

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn came out to congratulate Bullet Club Gold and said that both groups are champions but they could do so much more. Max Caster said it’s one thing to get to the top of AEW but another thing to stay there. He said they got there individually and just think what would happen if they were a super group. He said they would be unstoppable in the ring, in the back, and with the people. Caster said he knows the people want to see Billy Gunn with singles gold. He added that he knows that the people want to see the Acclaimed as Tag Team Champions and Jay White as Heavyweight Champion.

The crowd chanted “Bang Bang Scissor Gang” as Bowens asked for an answer as the fan deserved it. The Acclaimed and Gunn offered the scissor handshake and after hesitating, Bullet Club Gold accepted to a loud ovation. The new super group celebrated in the ring.

Don’s Take: Are we seeing the foundation for super group tag titles? I kid but this really does nothing for me. I know the Acclaimed are over, but they just haven’t been made to feel all that important. And for White, who was most recently a main eventer, and the Gunns, who have progressed nicely, this feels like a step backward.

Toni Storm, Mariah May and Luther were shown backstage after Dynamite. Storm said she remembers Deonna Purrazzo from their dojo days in Japan. She said she was jealous of Purrazzo’s technical prowess and that she couldn’t help her rampant sexuality. She said she will meet, greet and beat Purrazzo. And then she will eat her and proclaimed that she was ready for her pork dinner.

Don’s Take: Man, this Toni Storm character is fun….

4. Daniel Garcia (w/Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Buddy Matthews (w/Brody King and Malakai Black). Matt Menard joined the commentary team. Matthews knocked Garcia down with a series of shoulder blocks. Garcia rolled out of the ring. Garcia re-enetered, no-sold two shoulder blocks and then knocked Matthews out of the ring with a shoulder block of his own. Both teams climbed on the apron as the show went to a picture-in picture break. [C]

After the break, the two battled on the ring apron. Matthews caught Garcia with a knee strike. Garcia responded with a piledriver on the apron. FTR stared down the House of Black. Both wrestlers got back in the ring just before the ten count. The two exchanged blows and Garcia eventually got the upper hand with a series of blows before ramming Matthews’ knee into the ring post. He then grabbed a figure four with Matthews’ legs wrapped around the ring post.

Garcia hit a chop block in the ring and slapped on a sharp shooter. Matthews slammed Garcia’s head into the mat to break the hold. Matthews hit two knee strikes and then hit a jackhammer for a near fall. The fans chanted “This is Awesome.” Matthews missed a curb stomp as Garcia did his dance on his knees. Matthews delivered a knee strike and went for the power bomb but Garcia rolled him up for the win.

Daniel Garcia defeated Buddy Matthews in about 11:00.

After the match, the House of Black brawled with FTR and Garcia. A slew of wrestlers, referees and security guards came out to break up the fight to no avail. [C]

Don’s Take: The match was fine, but I thought they could have benefitted from five more minutes to take the action to the next level. The pull-apart brawl was well-done and I’m guessing this leads to a trios match at Revolution.

After the break, Lexy Nair was with FTR and Daniel Garcia. Dax Harwood, on behalf of the team challenged the House of Black to a six-man elimination tag team match for next week inside a steel cage.

Don’s Take: Well that was fast. Normally, I would think this would be a payoff for the pay-per-view, but considering they’re going head-to-head with the Royal Rumble, it makes sense to try to make the card as enticing as possible. As a reminder, I’ll have you covered again for Collision next week while Jason Powell does live coverage of the Rumble.

5. Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) vs. Matt Sydal. The two engaged in basic chain wrestling to start. Eventually Sydal landed a pair of hurricanranas and a dropkick to send Strong to the outside. Sydal dove onto Strong on the outside as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Strong caught Sydal in a backbreaker for a near fall. Sydal took strong down again and hit a series of kicks. Sydal hit double knees from the top rope for a near fall. Tony Schiavone informed us that he had just heard from Tony Khan [drink] and the elimination steel cage match between the House of Black and FTR/Daniel Garcia has been made official for next week’s Collision.

Sydal rolled Strong up for a near fall, followed by an Air Raid Crash for another near fall. Strong hit a knee strike and his backbreaker finisher for the win.

Roderick Strong defeated Matt Sydal in about 8:00. [C]

Don’s Take: Kevin Kelly called this an “epic battle” which was the overstatement of the night. It was fine for what it was as they build up Strong to challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Title at Revolution. I’m assuming Strong takes the title, which is fine, but I’m still not seeing much heat or interest from the new United Kingdom faction.

6. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. Kingston and Danielson started. The two took turns playing to the crowd which Kingston soundly won. Danielson kicked Kingston in the back. The two then exchanged kicks and Kingston was able to snap mare Danielson over and deliver his own kick to the back followed by a chop.

Ortiz tagged in and got trapped in the corner. Castagnoli tagged in and got the advantage with a series of European uppercuts. Ortiz avoided a double team and took on both men. They got the advantage of him and hit a series of attacks in the corner. Castagnoli dropped Ortiz on the top turnbuckle as the show went to its final picture-in-picture break. [C]

Castagnoli had a chin lock on Ortiz. Ortiz took Castagnoli over and went for the hot tag and was caught in the giant swing. Castagnolig gave the “f-u” sign to Kingston. Danielson tagged in and hit a series of kicks. Tony Schiavone tells us that he has breakinhg news from Tony Khan [drink]. The AEW rankings are returning which means there’s more pressure than ever before for the wrestlers to perform….

Don’s Take: When did they go away? I see the match records on the graphics weekly. In any event, it will be interesting to see if they actually follow them this time. Also kind of weird to randomly announce this in the middle of a match. I’m not complaining though…I’ll take this over another “major announcement” from Tony.

Ortiz hit a clothesline on Danielson and made the hot tag to Kingston. Kingston traded chops, kicks and strikes with Castagnoli. Kingston hit rapid chops in the corner followed by an exploder suplex for a near fall. Castagnoli followed up with a short-arm lariat for a two count. Castagnoli tagged in Danielson who delivered a flying headbutt. Ortiz and Castagnoli battled on the outside.

Castagnoli and Danielson double teamed Kingston but he took them both on for a bit. Danielson rolled up Kingston for a near fall. Ortiz dropkicked Danielson into a German suplex by Kingston for a near fall that was broken up by Castagnoli. Ortiz and Kingston knocked Castagnoli out of the ring and Ortiz dove onto Danielson on the other side of the ring. Kingston dove onto Castagnoli. Ortiz covered Danielson for a near fall.

Danielson stomped on Ortiz while Kingston was down in the corner. Danielson followed up with the Busaiku knee for the win.

Danielson stomped on Ortiz while Kingston was down in the corner. Danielson followed up with the Busaiku knee for the win.

Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in about 16:00.

After the match, Kingston checked on Ortiz, while Danielson and Castagnoli stood over them. Danielson said something to Kingston and spat on him. Kingston looked befuddled as the heels left the ring and the show went off the air.

Don’s Take: Holy information overload Batman. A lot to unpack here. Let’s start with the match. It was solid as it started slow and built to good ending sequence. I’m not a fan of Danielson (or anyone) doing that flying headbutt given all we know about CTE injuries. And I guess Danielson wants to compete with Randy Orton and Big Show to see how many times someone can turn heel and face in a year. Secondly, this is your main event that you’ve built to all night. Why pick that spot to not only tell us that rankings are coming back but also to speed read the Dynamite lineup? This is not going to change, but I shake my head every time.

A good edition of Collision featuring a great match between Dante Martin and Adam Copeland. The announcement that the rankings are coming back also makes this newsworthy. I’m hoping they’re disciplined enough this time to correct the mistakes they made last time. Here’s an immediate question – there are more titles now than there were five years ago. Will each title have its own ranking system or will it be one system and the higher you go, the bigger the title you get to challenge for? A lot of discussion and analysis in the coming weeks I’m sure. Anyway, that’s all from me for this week. I’ll check back in for another Rampage/Collision double shot next week. Until then!