NXT TV rating for the show featuring a 20-woman battle royal

January 18, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 683,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 722,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.21 rating. One year earlier, the January 17, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 600,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating. Television ratings have been delayed this week due to Monday’s MLK holiday. Things are expected to get back to normal this afternoon with the release of the AEW Dynamite ratings.

