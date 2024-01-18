MLW expands 2024 schedule

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following statement regarding the expansion of its 2024 schedule.

MLW is kicking off 2024 with a change.

In addition to airing premium live events monthly on Triller TV+, MLW has a treat for its fans.

As a thank you MLW is giving fans one free signature event every month. That means you get a signature event and premium live event each month: one for free and one on Triller TV+!

Each event will feature a who’s who from the ever-expanding MLW roster of fighters.

The first free signature event will take place this Saturday night, January 20, entitled MLW RELOAD. Fans can watch nationwide on cable on beIN SPORTS at 10pm, as well as stream worldwide on MLW’s YouTube channel.

Powell’s POV: The only negative about the addition of the YouTube shows is that it would seem to indicate that the company will be holding marathon tapings. That said, MLW has not announced when the weekly Fusion show will return, so perhaps there’s been a change in that regard. Either way, it’s good to see that MLW is looking stronger in the wake of the company’s legal settlement with WWE.