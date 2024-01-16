TNA Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander

-Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz

Powell's POV: TNA Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET.