TNA Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show.
-Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander
-Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz
Powell’s POV: TNA Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA television reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment