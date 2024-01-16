Actor Paul Walter Hauser name dropped pro wrestlers during his Emmy Award acceptance speech

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Actor Paul Walter Hauser won the Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance in the “Black Bird” miniseries. During his acceptance speech at Monday’s ceremony, Hauser mentioned Matt Cardona, Kota Ibushi, and Diamond Dallas Page.

Powell’s POV: Hauser also included a reference to a Wolfpac and closed with the “get the tables” line used by the Dudley Boyz. Hauser has appeared on AEW television and will be wrestling Cardona at the March 16 Wrestling Revolver event in Clive, Iowa. While I could be mistaken, I believe Hauser plagiarized the rapping speech with timely pro wrestling references that Meryl Streep gave when she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series back in 1978. No?