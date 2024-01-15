WWE Raw in North Little Rock (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Jim Duggan, Snitsky, Matt Riddle, Katana Chance, Cora Jade, Shane McMahon, Kelly Kelly, Bull Buchanan, Eddie Graham, Shad Gaspard, Ian Riccaboni, Yujiro Takahashi, Bruce Hart, John Kronus

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from North Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. The show features Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in North Little Rock, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in North Charleston, Friday’s Smackdown in Atlanta, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in St. Louis. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Shane McMahon is 54 today.

-Kelly Kelly (Barbara Blank) is 38 today.

-Barry “Bull” Buchanan is 57 today. His son Benjamin wrestles as Brooks Jensen in NXT.

-Nicole Matthews (Lindsay Miller) is 38 today.

-Former WWE wrestler Tucker (Paul Gallagher) is 35 today.

-The late Eddie Graham (Edward Gossett) was born on January 15, 1930. He took his own life at age 55 on January 21, 1985.

-The late Jimmy Snuka died at age 73 on January 15, 2017.

-Jim Duggan turned 70 on Sunday.

-Gene Snitsky (Eugene Snisky) turned 54 on Sunday.

-Matt Riddle turned 38 on Sunday.

-Katana Chance (Kacy Catanzaro) turned 34 on Sunday.

-Cora Jade (Brianna Coda) turned 23 on Sunday.

-Bruce Hart turned 74 on Saturday.

-Yujiro Takahashi turned 43 on Saturday.

-Mason Ryan (Barri Griffiths) turned 42 on Saturday.

-Luke Robinson of WWE Tough Enough turned 39 on Saturday.

-Ian Riccaboni turned 37 on Saturday.

-The late Shad Gaspard was born on January 13, 1981. He died on May 17, 2020 in a drowning accident. Gaspard encouraged a lifeguard to save his son instead of him, which the lifeguard was able to do.

-The late John Kronus (George Caiazzo) was born on January 13, 1969. He died of heart failure at age 38 on July 18, 2007.