NWA wrestler Blk Jeez survives shooting, attempted carjacking

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA issued the following press release regarding Blk Jeez on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA – January 12, 2024 – National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) star and cancer survivor Blk Jeez, legal name Darnell Kittrell, survived an attempted carjacking on Thursday, January 11, at approximately 7 p.m. in Philadelphia. Kittrell, who was in his vehicle, was approached by four masked men. In the course of the incident, one of the assailants shot Kittrell in the hip, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury.

Kittrell, who possesses a permit to carry a gun, used his legally registered firearm to defend himself and returned fire. The suspects fled the scene, and investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage for leads. Kittrell was taken to a local hospital and is recovering.

Scheduled to make his return to action at NWA Paranoia on Saturday January 13 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, after a courageous battle with cancer, Kittrell faced a setback due to the unfortunate incident. Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the spring of 2023, a form of blood cancer that develops in plasma cells in the bone marrow, Kittrell’s journey has been one of resilience and determination.

In response to the incident, Kittrell expressed his gratitude for the support, stating, “I was looking forward to making my return this weekend. I would love to make the trip regardless of the soreness and pain that I’m in. However, my gut tells me to stay home with my family this weekend. I look forward to making my return at the next NWA event. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

NWA President William Patrick Corgan also shared his sentiments, wishing Blk Jeez a speedy recovery and expressing anticipation for his return to NWA shows. “We stand by Blk Jeez during this challenging time and wish him a swift recovery. His strength and resilience have inspired us all, and we eagerly await his return to the NWA ring. Our thoughts are with him and his family,” stated Corgan.

NWA Paranoia is scheduled for this Saturday at Revolution Live, located at 100 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312. The show is is set to begin at 7 p.m.. These matches will be featured on upcoming NWA Powerrr episodes as programming for the CW. Immediately following NWA Paranoia, the wrestling action continues with the late night co-promoted show NWA x CCW Via Revolution. The following day, wrestling fans can attend NWA Powerrr television taping at WEDU Studios located at 1300 North Boulevard Tampa, FL 33607.

Powell’s POV: A disturbing story that will hopefully have a happy ending. Here’s wishing Kittrell all the best in his recovery. I’m happy the NWA put the story out there, but given the serious nature of the story, I really could have done without them working in plugs for their upcoming shows at the end of the press release.