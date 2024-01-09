WWE Raw rating opposite the college football national championship game

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.46 million viewers for USA Network, according to F4WOnline.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.751 million average. Raw delivered a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.60 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw ran opposite the college football championship game, which delivered 25.05 million viewers across four ESPN platforms, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The January 9, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.639 million viewers and a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the national championship game, which drew 17.22 million viewers.