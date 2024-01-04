AEW Collision lineup: Big tag team match set for Saturday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews

-Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Beretta for the Continental Crown Championship

-Sting and Darby Allin appear

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center. Join me for my live review of Collision as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio review of Collision will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday night or Saturday morning.