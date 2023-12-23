NXT Level Up results (12/22): O’Connor’s review of Javier Bernal issues an open challenge, Axiom vs. Damon Kemp, and Roxanne Perez vs. Brinley Reece

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 97)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed December 22, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Axiom made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton, wearing a Santa hat, (it’s the holiday season don’t you know!) welcomed us to the show…

1. Axiom vs. Damon Kemp. Kemp used his amateur wrestling skills early to take Axiom down to the mat as the bell rang. Axiom made his way back to his feet and rocked Kemp with a dropkick but Kemp rallied as he dropped Axiom over the top to ringside. Back in the ring, Kemp applied a bearhug to wear down Axiom and keep the high flyer grounded.

Kemp taunted Axiom which fired up Axiom who hit the big man with another kick and a crossbody block for a near fall. Axiom looked to finish but Kemp avoided a kick and hit Axiom with the electric chair German Suplex for a close two count but Axiom rolled through and hit a knee to the jaw of Kemp followed by the ‘Golden Ratio’ for the victory.

Axiom defeated Damon Kemp via pinfall in 6:17.

The commentary team hyped Roxanne Perez vs. Brinley Reece for after the break…[c]

2. Roxanne Perez vs. Brinley Reece. Reece applied a headlock and controlled Perez early in the contest. Perez looked for arm drags but Perez powered out but Perez was able to take down Reece with the flying headscissors. Reece rallied and dropped Perez with a cutter for a near fall and applied a chinlock to keep the match in her favor. Perez responded with a Lou Thesz press and hit looked for the 10 punches in the corner. Reece broke free but Perez would hit the crossbody from the middle rope and quickly hit the ‘Pop Rox’ for the win.

Roxanne Perez defeated Brinley Reece via pinfall in 4:51.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

The man who answered Javier Bernal’s challenge was Von Wagner who was accompanied by Mr. Stone and he was dressed in Santa type attire complete with a padded stomach.

3. Javier Bernal vs. Von Wagner (w/Mr. Stone). As the bell rang, Wagner was jumped by Bernal but Wagner quickly took control. Bernal responded with a bulldog but was unable to but Wagner away. Bernal avoided a splash in the corner but Wagner dropped Bernal with a clothesline and a double armed slam. Looking to finish, Wagner was stopped by Stone who threw him a Santa hat. Wagner put on the hat and delivered the gift of a powerbomb to Bernal for the three count.

Von Wagner defeated Javier Bernal via pinfall in 4:05.

Both Wagner and Stone threw candy canes to the audience as the show closed.

John’s Ramblings: An inoffensive holiday episode of Level Up. As the year closes, there was not much to take away from this edition but it’s always good to see Roxanne Perez make an appearance. If you have time to check out one match, make it Perez vs Reece.