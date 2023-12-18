WWE Raw in Des Moines (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Steve Austin, RVD, Trish Stratus, Anthony Bowens, Kiyoshi Tamura, Nick Dinsmore, William Perry, Jessie Whitney, Jigsaw, Lizmark, Brodie Lee, Frank Gotch, Don Jardine

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. This will be the final live Raw of 2023. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Des Moines, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Oklahoma City, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in San Antonio. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve Austin is 59 today.

-Rob Van Dam (Rob Szatkowski) is 53 today.

-Trish Stratus (Patricia Stratigeas) is 48 today.

-Anthony Bowens is 33 today.

-The late Lizmark (Juan Banos) was born on December 18, 1950. He died at age 64 from respiratory failure on December 16, 2015.

-Kiyoshi Tamura turned 54 on Sunday.

-Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore turned 48 on Sunday.

-WWE celebrity Hall of Famer William Perry turned 61 on Saturday.

-Jessie Whitney (a/k/a Jessie Ward) of Tough Enough II turned 44 on Saturday. She went on to work as a producer in Impact Wrestling, and is married to Tommaso Ciampa.

-Jigsaw (Edward McGuckin) turned 40 on Saturday.

-The late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) was born on December 16, 1979. He died on December 26, 2020.

-The late Frank Gotch died of uremia poisoning at age 40 on December 16, 1917.

-The late Don “The Spoiler” Jardine died of complications from a heart attack and leukemia at age 66 on December 16, 2006.