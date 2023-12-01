AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Danhausen, and Hook vs. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker

-Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Kommandar vs. Brian Cage and “The Work Horsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake

-Anna Jay, Ruby Soho and Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, and Kris Statlander

-Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher in trios action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.