WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso

-Solo Sikoa appears for the first time since Crown Jewel

-The new version of Damage CTRL appears

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Ridge Holland and Butch for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center Evansville.