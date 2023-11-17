WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso
-Solo Sikoa appears for the first time since Crown Jewel
-The new version of Damage CTRL appears
-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Ridge Holland and Butch for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center Evansville.
