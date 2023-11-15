Tony Khan touts the arrival “one of the world’s best wrestlers” in AEW

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced that he has agreed to contractual terms with “one of the world’s best wrestlers.” Khan added that the person will appear at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

Powell’s POV: For what it’s worth, the 90-day non-compete of the main roster wrestlers who were released by WWE in September would not be eligible. Let the speculation begin! Join me for my live review of AEW Full Gear on Saturday night.

Update: My best guess? Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks, but that’s just a shot in the dark.