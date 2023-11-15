Tony Khan touts the arrival “one of the world’s best wrestlers” in AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tony Khan announced that he has agreed to contractual terms with “one of the world’s best wrestlers.” Khan added that the person will appear at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.
Powell’s POV: For what it’s worth, the 90-day non-compete of the main roster wrestlers who were released by WWE in September would not be eligible. Let the speculation begin! Join me for my live review of AEW Full Gear on Saturday night.
Update: My best guess? Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks, but that’s just a shot in the dark.
AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world’s best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every @AEW fan! They’ll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on ppv at #AEWFullGear!
See you TONIGHT on TBS for the final #AEWDynamite before Full Gear!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 15, 2023
The way Tony phrased the tweet, and knowing the former WWE guys ain’t available, I think it will be Chris Hero. He’s also returning to the ring, so it all fits.
Interested to see who it will be!