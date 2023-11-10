WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), Bob Orton Jr., Ryback, Cassie Lee, Josh Barnett, Katie Lea Burchill

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena. The show includes Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available within an hour of the show’s conclusion or occasionally on Saturday mornings.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be taped tonight in Oakland, California at Oakland Arena. The show includes Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copleland vs. Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch. Collision airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I am out Saturday evening so we won’t have a live review for one more week, but Don Murphy’s review will be available later that evening. Will Pruett has the night off, so I will be filling in with an audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either late Saturday night or on Sunday morning.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Johnson City, Tennessee at Freedom Hall Civic Center with a SuperShow event on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, and Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Roanoke, Virginia at Berglund Center Coliseum on Sunday with a SuperShow event. There are no matches listed, but the card will likely be the same as Saturday’s show.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Orton Jr. is 73.

-Josh Barnett is 46.

-Katarina Waters, who played Katie Lea Burchill in WWE, Winter in Impact, and The Temptress in WOW, is 43.

-Ryback (Ryan Reeves) is 42.

-Dave Crist is 41.

-Cassie Lee (Cassie McIntosh) is 31. She worked as Peyton Royce in WWE.