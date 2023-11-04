WWE Crown Jewel results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the WWE Universal Title, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Title, Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the U.S. Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Crown Jewel

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena

Streamed live November 4, 2023 on Peacock (WWE Network internationally)

WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show

Megan Morant, Matt Camp, and Peter Rosenberg hosted the show from a studio in Stamford, Connecticut. They made predictions, discussed the show, and set up video packages…

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Mike Rome delivered the introductions for Kickoff Show match…

1. Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh. Cole noted this was the tenth WWE event in Saudi Arabia over the last five years and the first match that McDonagh has had there. Zayn performed an early monkey flip style spot, but McDonagh did not rotate and instead landed in the ropes.

Cole said the Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre match would open the main card. McDonagh had a large scrape to the right of his abdomen. McDonagh performed a standing Spanish Fly and covered Zayn for a near fall. McDonagh went for a top rope moonsault, but Zayn put his foots up. Zayn followed up with an exploder suplex and then hit the Helluva Kick. Zayn followed up with a Blue Thunder Bomb and scored the pin…

Sami Zayn defeated JD McDonagh in 9:40.

Powell’s POV: Zayn remains mega over with the Saudi fans and this was a good Kickoff Show match. From a production standpoint, the stage area looks great. There’s not a lot of seating on the main floor opposite the hard camera, and they have an LED board on the wall behind the fans on the main floor. There are also some big pillars with the Crown Jewel logo on them in the crowd, which is presumably creating some obstructed views for fans in attendance. Meanwhile, the Rollins vs. McIntyre match opening the main show eliminates any minor suspicion I had about the possibility of Damian Priest losing clean to Cody Rhodes only to cash in the Money in the Bank contract later in the show.

