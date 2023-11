IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the Impact Wrestling television show: Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Josh Alexander and Eric Young, Subculture vs. Moose, Brian Myers, and Deonna Purrazzo, Grado vs. Trey Miguel, and more (13:44)…

Click here for the November 3 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.