WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s FS1 show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The Roman Reigns and LA Knight contract signing for Crown Jewel

-Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

Powell’s POV: The World Series is bumping Smackdown to FS1 tonight and it may happen again next week if the series goes long enough. Smackdown will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).