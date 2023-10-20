WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Iyo Sky vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Santos Escobar vs. Montez Ford

Powell’s POV: John Cena is also advertised. Smackdown will be live from San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).