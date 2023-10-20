AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Kip Sabian vs. Brother Zay vs. John Silver for a shot at the AEW International Championship at Saturday’s Battle of the Belts
-Rocky Romero vs. Mistico
-Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho
-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in action
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Rosenberg, Texas at Fort Bend Epicenter. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.
Be the first to comment