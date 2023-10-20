ROH on HonorClub results (10/19): Komander vs. Metalik, Gates of Agony vs. Workhorsemen vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin in a three-way, Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese, Kiera Hogan vs. Allysin Kay

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 34)

Taped October 14, 2023 in Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center

Streamed October 19, 2023 on HonorClub

1. Angelico over Gravity

2. Shawn Dean (w/Trish Adora) defeated Peter Avalon (w/Ryan Nemeth)

3. Mercedes Martinez beat Marti Belle

4. Tony Nese (w/Mark Sterling) beat Ethan Page

5. Billie Starkz (w/Athena) pinned Diamante

6. Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling) defeated Pat Buck in a Pure Rules match

7. Griff Garrison and Cole Karter (w/Maria Kanellis-Bennett) beat Myron Reed and Ren Jones

8. Kiera Hogan over Allysin Kay

9. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch beat Kevin Matthews and Rod Gordon

10. Lady Frost beat Zoey Lynn

11. Komander defeated Metalik

12. “Gates Of Agony” Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun (w/Prince Nana) defeated “The WorkHorsemen” Anthony Henry & JD Drake and Action Andretti & Darius Martin in a three-way tag match

Sam Robinson’s recap and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review will return next week.