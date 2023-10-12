MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for tonight’s MLW Slaughterhouse go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-The origins of the Alex Kane vs. Davey Boy Smith feud

-Footage of Mance Warner building a Chamber of Horrors

Powell’s POV: No matches are advertised for Fusion. MLW Slaughterhouse takes place on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena and will stream live on FITE+. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My reviews are typically available shortly after the conclusion of the first airing on Thursday. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).