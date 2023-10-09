Title match set for the WWE Crown Jewel event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held on Saturday, November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at a location to be announced.

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

Powell’s POV: Roman Reigns is expected to set up his Crown Jewel match when he makes his return on Friday’s Smackdown. The main card is listed as starting at noonCT/1ET. I will be covering the show live as it streams and a same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).