Title match set for the WWE Crown Jewel event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held on Saturday, November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at a location to be announced.
-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship
Powell’s POV: Roman Reigns is expected to set up his Crown Jewel match when he makes his return on Friday’s Smackdown. The main card is listed as starting at noonCT/1ET. I will be covering the show live as it streams and a same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment