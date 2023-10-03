WWE Raw rating for the brand’s Fastlane go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.511 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.465 million average. Raw delivered a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.41 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw ran against a single NFL game this week after facing a pair of games in each of the two previous weeks. The October 3, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 2.107 million viewers and a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic.