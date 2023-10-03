WWE Raw rating for the brand’s Fastlane go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.511 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.465 million average. Raw delivered a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.41 rating.
Powell’s POV: Raw ran against a single NFL game this week after facing a pair of games in each of the two previous weeks. The October 3, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 2.107 million viewers and a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Be the first to comment