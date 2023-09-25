What's happening...

WWE Fastlane lineup: Top matches set for next month’s PLE

September 25, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Fastlane event that will be held on Saturday, October 7 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

-John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a handicap match

-Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Powell’s POV: Cena was originally scheduled to team with AJ Styles. There was an injury angle on Smackdown that took out Styles. The Raw crew labeled it a handicap match even though Cena is expected to have a partner. Meanwhile, Nakamura selected the Last Man Standing match stipulation. WWE Fastlane will stream on Peacock in addition to being available as a pay-per-view. Join me for my live review and a same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

