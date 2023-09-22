C*4 Wrestling “Walking the Edge” results: Vetter’s review of Kevin Blackwood vs. Cecil Nyx for the C*4 Championship, Josh Alexander vs. Macrae Martin, Alan Angels vs. Evil Uno, Mike Bailey vs. Myung-jae Lee

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “Walking the Edge”

Replay available via Independent.TV

September 15, 2023 in Ottawa, Ontario at Preston Event Centre

This show was released Tuesday on IWTV; by airing it four days after it occured, it allows C*4 to make some light edits, including breaks between matches. This show kicks off the “new season” of C*4 Wrestling.

I have really enjoyed watching C*4 Wrestling over the past year. They always draw a hot, packed crowd numbering perhaps 600. The venue is well-lit and attractive. Adam V and Veda Scott provided commentary.



1. Mike Bailey defeated Myung-jae Lee at 16:46. Lee, a South Korea native, is one of my favorite locals on this roster. Bailey got a “welcome back!” chant. They shook hands, but then Bailey nailed a mafia kick and a brainbuster for a nearfall just seconds into the match. They traded forearm shots, and Lee hit some deep armdrags and a doublestomp to the chest at 1:30, as this has been a sprint since the bell. Lee hit a plancha to the floor, and they brawled outside the ring. Bailey slammed Lee head-first into the ring post. As they got back into the ring, Bailey hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Bailey draped Lee over the top rope, and he hit a top-rope kneedrop on the back at 4:00.

Bailey tied Lee in the ropes and kicked at his legs, and focused on the left knee. He hit his series of Speedball kicks to the ribs at 6:30. Lee fired back with a top-rope missile dropkick. Bailey hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 9:00. Lee hit a German Suplex, dropping Bailey on his stomach, and they were both down. They traded forearm shots. Bailey nailed the Triangle Moonsault to the floor at 11:00. Bailey missed a moonsault kneedrop on the ring apron, and Lee immediately hit a doublestomp to the back. In the ring, they fought on the ropes in the corner, where Lee hit a swinging neckbreaker, then a neckbreaker over his knee at 13:00, then a Code Red for a nearfall.

Lee charged at Bailey but his knee gave out. Bailey immediately applied the Trailer Hitch leglock and he dragged Lee to the center of the ring, but Lee eventually reached the ropes. Bailey set up for the Flamingo Driver, but Lee escaped. Lee nailed a Shining Wizard, then a second one at 15:00. He hit a doublestomp on Bailey’s back for a nearfall. Bailey hit his moonsault kneedrop but only got a one-count, and Bailey was shocked! Bailey hit a series of kicks, his tornado kick in the corner, then he nailed the Flamingo Driver/modified One-winged Angel for the pin. An absolutely fantastic match and a great way to kick off the show.



2. Haley Dylan (w/Kevin Blackwood) defeated Rose at 9:31. Dylan is the redhead who looks like she’s 16. I don’t think I’ve seen Rose; she wore red and black with red in her hair and she reminds me a LOT of Shotzi Blackheart, but red instead of green in her hair and gear. She also wrestles barefoot, and this is her debut here. Blackwood got on the mic and said Dylan hails from the best city on the planet, Buffalo, N.Y., which of course drew boos. Rose hit an armdrag. Haley tied her up on the mat and hit some Moxley-style elbows to Rose’s cheeks. Haley hit a pair of snap suplexes at 3:30. Rose hit a spin kick in the corner.

Rose hit a second-rope superplex and they were both down at 5:00. They traded forearm while on their knees, then while standing. Rose hit an Eat D’Feet kick and a running double knees to the back, then a missile dropkick. Haley hit a Diamond Dust swinging stunner, then a running kick to the side of the head, then a piledriver out of the ropes for a believable nearfall at 7:30. They had an awkward exchange, but then Rose hit a CrossRhodes swinging faceplant, then a Code Red for a nearfall. Rose applied a Cattle Mutilation leglock and Haley tapped out, but the ref was arguing with Kevin Blackwood, who had hopped on the ring apron. Haley hit a German Suplex and a spinning back fist, then a Rainmaker clothesline for the pin. That was solid stuff, and they quickly recovered from a couple of awkward exchanges, and this crowd was forgiving.



3. James Stone (w/Vanessa Kraven) defeated Francesco Akira at 10:20. Akira is the Italy native who is a rising star in NJPW, and he’s been touring the U.S. the past couple of months. James is bald with a beard and he’s a regular here, and he has a height and weight advantage over Akira, who is a junior in NJPW. Stones mockingly wanted a knucklelock, so Akira just kicked him in the stomach. Stone chopped him and took control of the offense. Akira hit a leg lariat at 3:00. Stone applied a sleeper, as Adam says Akira is still just 23 years old. Stone hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall.

They brawled on the floor with Stone hitting some hard chops in front of the fans. In the ring, Akira hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:00. Akira hit a Frankensteiner out of the corner. Kraven distracted Akira. Akira hit a superkick to Stone’s face, then a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 9:30. Kraven held Akira’s wrist, allowing Stone to hit a running stomp to Akira’s back. Stone hit a piledriver for the cheap pin. Solid match and a bit surprising to see the international star Akira lose here.



4. Alexia Nicole defeated Stu Grayson, Vaughn Vertigo, and London Lightning in a four-way to retain the C*4 Underground Title at 10:28. Nicole is really short and it’s a bit absurd she is expected to stand toe-to-toe with these four. Online she is listed as 4’11” and 103 pounds. Lightning had a really good showing here last month and made a good impression; he has shoulder-length black hair and he wore a T-shirt that read “PWI 501.” Funny. Vaughn wore tinted sunglasses and he gives off the Adam Cole heel charisma. Grayson got a massive pop. The men brawled at the bell while Nicole sat back in the corner and just watched them fight. She stomped on Stu’s foot and she was able to get a rollup for a nearfall, then a satellite head-scissors takedown.

Vertigo and Lightning traded quick offense in the ring. Stu entered and hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Lightning, then one on Vertigo at 3:00. Stu hit a uranage on Lightning, then a Lionsault for a nearfall. Nicole jumped in the ring and hit a Lungblower on Lightning. She hit a top-rope summersault splash on Stu for a nearfall at 4:30. Lightning hit a backbreaker over the knee on Nicole, then a spinebuster on Vertigo, then a huracanrana on Stu for a nearfall. Adam said Lightning is being considered for “rookie of the year” in Canada. Vertigo hit a Swanton Bomb on Lightning, a flip dive to the floor on the others, jumped back in the ring and hit a Shining Wizard on Lightning for a nearfall at 6:00.

Nicole and Vertigo hit simultaneous DDTs and everyone was down. Vertigo hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Nicole. Stu hit a sideslam on Lightning for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Lightning and Vertigo beat down on Grayson. Lightning has a bloody nose. Stu hit a double Pele Kick on them. Stu hit a HARD clothesline on Ncole. Nicole hit a piledriver on Stu! Nicole got a crucifix driver for a nearfall on Lightning for a nearfall, then a piledriver to pin Lightning. An entertaining match, even though I still contend it hurts men who are literally twice her weight by losing to her.

5. Junior Benito defeated Titus Alexander at 18:04. Benito is a Black, slender high-flyer and I’m very impressed with him. An intense lockup to open. Titus dropped him with a shoulder tackle. They traded deep armdrags and had a standoff. Titus took control of the offense and hit some hard chops. Benito hit a slingshot senton at 5:00 and a splash for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor, where Titus hit a sideslam onto the ring apron, and he stayed in charge in the ring, applying a sleeper on the mat, and the crowd rallied for Benito. Benito hit a forward Finlay Roll and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 10:30.

Titus nailed a handspring-back-stunner and a brainbuster for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm shots. Benito came off the ropes but Titus caught him with a kick for a nearfall, and they were both down at 14:00. Benito nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Benito nailed a standing powerbomb, but he missed a top-rope 450 Splash. Titus immediately hit a Chaos Theory rolling German Suplex for a believable nearfall at 16:00. Benito hit a running dropkick in the corner, then an impressive Frankensteiner, then a flip dive over a ring post onto Titus on the floor! In the ring, Benito nailed the top-rope 450 Splash for the clean pin. That was superb.

6. Evil Uno defeated Alan Angels at 14:14. A match between former Dark Order teammates! Angels was loudly booed, while Evil Uno is beloved here. Angels was distracted by fans in the crowd and he didn’t immediately tie up. Uno pushed him into a corner and hit a series of punches to the head at 2:30. They brawled to the floor, where Unio accidentally chopped the ring post at 5:00. In the ring, Angels targeted the damaged hand. Angels hit a running sit-out powerbomb at 6:30 and remained in charge. Uno hit a running neckbreaker, and they were both down. Evil Uno hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee at 8:00, then a running boot.

Uno hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall, then a brainbuster for a nearfall. Angels nailed a dive through the ropes at 10:00. In the ring, Angels nailed a frogsplash for a nearfall, and he applied a Rings of Saturn double-armbar, but Uno eventually got a foot on the ropes. Angels hit some Yes Kicks to the chest. However, Uno stood up, peeled off his vest, and hit an Exploder Suplex at 12:00, then a running clothesline in the corner. Uno wiped a mask on his butt and he forced Angels to put it on his head. However, Angels hit a pair of half-nelson suplexes, then an Angels Wing faceplant, but Uno kicked out at one at 13:30. Uno hit a piledriver, but Angels kicked out at one! They stood nose-to-nose and traded more punches. Angels hit a spinning kick to the jaw and made a lazy cover; Uno hooked Angels’ arms, rolled him over, and scored the pin!

* A nice video aired with Macrae Martin talking about his match with Josh Alexander. Very intense.

7. Josh Alexander defeated Macrae Martin at 20:10. Martin is tall and he’s a decent high-flyer; he usually teams with Junior Benito and I haven’t seen a lot of singles matches from him. Macrae has a slight height advantage and appears to be thicker, too. Mat reversals to open. Macrae hit a handspring-back-moonsault at 3:00, then some chops. Josh hit a back suplex and he took control; this is a babyface matchup so Josh is dominating the offense but not cheating, either. Josh hit a forward Finlay Roll for a nearfall at 7:30.

Macrae hit a running back elbow and a fallaway slam, then a Sky High powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Josh did a Germa Suplex but Macrae rotated and landed on his feet. Josh set up for the C4 Spike piledriver but Macrae fought free. Macrae hit a top-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall. Josh hit a series of kneestrikes and a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 12:00. Martin put Alexander on his shoulders and flipped him to the mat for a nearfall. Josh hit a German Suplex, then a second one, but Macrae blocked a third. Josh hit his crossbody block in the ropes and they both crashed to the floor at 14:30. Josh hit some chops on the floor.

Macrae hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor! In the ring, Josh nailed a top-rope superplex, and they were both down at 16:30. They traded forearm shots while on their knees then while standing. Josh hit a roaring forearm and they both went down again. Macrae hit a Panama Sunrise and a spinning heel kick to the head for a believable nearfall at 18:00. Macrae missed a top-rope moonsault, and upon landing, sold pain in his ankle. Josh immediately targeted it and applied a half-crab on the twisted ankle. Josh slammed Macrae back-first on the apron. In the ring, Josh hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 20:00. He immediately hit the C4 Spike for the clean pin. Fantastic.

8. Benjamin Tull and “Tabarnak De Team” Mathieu St. Jaques and Thomas Dubois defeated Puf, Pretty Ricky Wildly, and Amir Jordan at 11:35. Puf is the 450-pounder who is incredibly over. Wildly always reminds me of Jimmy Hart. Amir is a former NXT-UK talent; I’ve not seen him in months. TDT are lumberjacks, and that whole team are brawlers. The babyfaces brought chairs and a broom into the ring while waiting for the heels to come out. The heels charged into the ring and all six brawled, both in and out of the ring. Puf and Tull brawled alongside a wall, far from the ring. Amir nailed a dive through the ropes onto one of TBT at 2:30.

Puf hit a massive senton at 8:00 in the ring. Tull hit some clotheslines; Puf leans far backward but doesn’t quite go down. Wildly grabbed Tull’s groin. TDT brought doors into the ring and set them up in the corner. Puf hit an assisted Rikishi Driver piledriver. Amir hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 10:30. TDT slammed Wildly onto Puf, with them both crashing through the door in the corner! One of the TDT hit a sit-out powerbomb on Amir for the pin. Good brawl.



9. Kevin Blackwood (w/Haley Dylan) defeated Cecil Nyx to retain the C*4 Championship at 16:03. Nyx is heavyset and a bit generic, and I have my doubts on why he is in the main event and getting a title shot. That said, I do think that with rare exceptions, the heavyweight title match should go on last. Cecil hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall just seconds into the match. Blackwood hit a Helluva Kick. Cecil hit a spear for a nearfall, as the commentators said this is Cecil’s first title shot, and just his second time in the main event. They brawled to the floor, and up onto a stage. In the ring, Nyx hit a slingshot splash for a nearfall at 4:30. Blackwood hit a hard clothesline, then a running Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 6:30.

Blackwood tied Nyx in the Tree of Woe and hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 8:00. Blackwood grabbed a steel chair and hit Nyx repeatedly over the back with it, and he jawed at the ref. Nyx tossed a chair but Kevin ducked and it hit the ref! Kevin immediately hit Nyx over the head with the chair; Nyx did get his hands up to protect his head. Blackwood hit a doublestomp to the chest; a different ref jumped in and made a two-count at 10:00. Blackwood and Haley threw a door into the ring and set it up in the corner. Blackwood hit a spinning back fist; he tried to put Nyx through the door but Cecil escaped. Cecil hit a spear on Blackwood, sending them both through the door in the corner for a nearfall at 12:00.

Nyx dumped a bag of LEGOs in the ring. Haley jumped in the ring and got on Cecil’s back. He picked her up but Kevin pulled her free. Blackwood immediately hit a Death Valley Driver, dropping Cecil onto the LEGOs. Blackwood hit a top-rope doublestomp on a standing Nyx, but Nyx rolled to the floor at 13:30 to avoid being pinned. Blackwood and Haley worked together to throw him bak into the ring. Nyx hit a chop, either to the knee or possibly a low blow, and he hit a twisting Angle Slam for a nearfall, but Haley put Kevin’s foot on the ropes at 15:00. Blackwood hit a low blow and pinned Nyx, with Haley also piling on top. A fun match with a bit of a flat finish.

* Blackwood immediately got on the mic and said nobody could beat him for the title. “I’m the king of Canada!” he said. Out came Junior Benito to a huge pop.

Final Thoughts: Four really, really strong matches here and you can make an argument that any of them deserve best match. After much internal debate, I’ll go with Benito-Titus for best match, Alexander-Macrae for second and Bailey-Lee for third. As good as Evil Uno-Angels was, that gets honorable mention on this night. Again, I wouldn’t object to anyone having those top four matches in any order. The main event was solid and well-booked but it’s not as good as the top four I just mentioned. Plus, I never once thought that Blackwood was in any danger of losing his title to this mid-carder.

C*4 Wrestling is such an easy watch. The lighting is good. It’s an attractive show to watch; so many indies run in drab, run-down buildings with poor lighting, and that’s not the case here. The commentary is good, the crowd is hot, and the matches are alway really good. I’m still not a fan of Alexia Nicole winning that four-way, but for the most part, she played the role of what is typically a pest heel — jumping in the ring, hitting a move and getting out of there. It’s not like an absurd Micro Man match, where we are asked to suspend our disbelief where the smaller wrestler is rolling over the larger competitor with absurd offense. So, while she won, at least the taller, thicker men didn’t ridiculously sell for her. There is a lot to like here.