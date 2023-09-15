GCW and TNT Extreme Wrestling “Project X” results: Vetter’s review of a five-way Ultimate X match, Charles Crowley vs. Jordan Oliver for the TNT Title, Rina Yamashita vs. Emersyn Jayne for the GCW Ultraviolent Title

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW and TNT Extreme Wrestling “Project X”

Streamed on FITE+

September 15, 2023 in Liverpool, England at Hangar 34

This show aired live at 1 p.m. CST in the United States. The building is packed with perhaps 500 fans.

* Nico Angelo walked to the ring; he was slated to face Man Like DeReiss for Nico’s TNT Ultra X Title. I don’t think I’ve seen Nico before; he has long hair but the side of his head is shaved. He got on the mic and said he’s here to relinquish his title! He has nerve damage in his right arm and cannot compete. He said Man Like DeReiss will instead be in in the Ultimate X main event with four others, and the winner will become the Ultra X Champion!

1. “Lykos Gym” Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II defeated “Los Vipers” Arez and Latigo at 14:04. I’ve seen the Lykoses before; they wear wolf-themed masks. I am far more familiar with Los Vipers. Arez started; both Los Vipers wore yellow pants. Latigo entered at 3:00; he’s slightly heavier but not really big either. Arez hit a diving summersault senton for a nearfall at 5:00, as Los Vipers worked over one of the Lykos. The Lykos hit a back suplex and a double armdrag spot. Arez hit an Asai Moonsault. One of the Lykos hit an Asai Moonsault at 9:00.

In the ring, Arez hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. Latigo and a Lykos hit simultaneous crossbody blocks. Latigo hit a second-rope Angle Slam at 12:00, and suddenly all four were down. A Lykos hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, the other Lykos hit a brainbuster for a nearfall on Arez for a believable nearfall. One Lykos flipped his partner onto Arez for the pin. A good fast-paced opener that got the crowd going.

2. Alexxis Falcon (w/Charles Crowley) defeated Masha Slamovich for the TNT Women’s Title at 10:05. Falcon carrier herself like Deonna Purrazzo or Britt Baker. Masha took the early advantage so Alexxis went to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Falcon took control of the offense. Falcon hit a stunner at 6:30, then a second-rope superplex for a nearfall. Masha applied a sleeper on the mat but Alexxis escaped. Masha went for a cover but Crowley reached in the ring and he pulled Masha off Falcon! Alexxis nailed a Lungblower for a believable nearfall. Falcon swung a belt at Masha but Masha avoided it. Falcon nailed a Jay White-style Blade Runner out of the ropes to score the cheap pin.

3. Dan Moloney defeated Gringo Loco at 13:02. Moloney recently joined the “Bullet Club War Dogs” in NJPW; he someone is under 220 pounds but he has to be right at the cutoff to still be considered a NJPW junior, because he’s quite muscular. Moloney hit a shoulder tackle that dropped Loco. Loco hit a huracanrana; Moloney kipped up. Moloney went for a huracanrana but Loco did a cartwheel back to his feet. Moloney hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor at 2:30 and they brawled on the floor in front of fans. They brawled over to a bar, then back to ringside. Back in the ring, Moloney was in charge.

They began trading forearm shots at 6:30. Loco hit a Gorilla Press slam. Loco hit a top-rope moonsault for a believable nearfall at 8:30. Loco hit a flip dive to the floor and posed. Loco missed another moonsault and crashed stomach-first to the mat. Moloney immediately nailed a spear for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Moloney nailed a piledriver. Loco nailed a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 12:30. Loco hit a top-rope twisting DDT, but Moloney nailed a piledriver for the pin. That was really, really good.

* Weapons, such as light tubes, were set up at ringside. Ugh.

4. Rina Yamashita defeated Emersyn Jayne to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 12:55. I don’t think I’ve seen Jayne before; she looks a bit like Tiffany Stratton-meets-Natalya. I have repeatedly said I hate watching Rina wrestle, not even for the light tubes, but for her willingness to take and receive unprotected violent blows to her head. Rina immediately hit a German Suplex. Rina hit Jayne on her head with a light tube, but then Rina pushed the jagged light tube into her own forehead. Yuck.

Rina gouged it into Jayne’s forehead to get her bleeding too. Double yuck. They took turns whacking each other over the head with light tubes, and Rina was heavily bleeding. Jayne got a saw, yes, a SAW, and used it across Rina’s forehead at 6:00. Jayne hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. She hit a German Suplex with a bridge for a believable nearfall at 10:30, then a top-rope moonsault onto light tubes on Rina’s stomach for another nearfall. Rina hit a Trash Compactor piledriver along her back for a believable nearfall. Rina finally hit a Razor’s Edge overhead powerbomb onto a pile of light tubes for the pin. Gross match but fans of this style will enjoy it.

* A legit 15-minute intermission to clean the ring.

5. Charles Crowley (w/Alexxis Falcon) defeated Jordan Oliver to retain the TNT Title at 8:36. Oliver came out first but Crowley attacked him from behind; I start my stopwatch at first contact. I’ve seen Crowley before and his looks always reminds me of Dalton Castle. Falcon kicked Oliver in the stomach as Crowley held Jordan’s arms. They finally got in the ring at 2:30 and the ref called for the bell, but Jordan was down on the mat. Crowley and Falcon did some lewd comedy. Oliver hit a dropkick; he set u for a Clout Cutter but Falcon sprayed fluid in his eyes, allowing Crowley to take over. Crowley hit a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop for a nearfall at 6:30.

Oliver hit his twisting crossbody block, and he nailed the Clout Cutter for a nearfall, but Falcon made the save. The ref ejected Falcon! Oliver nailed a superkick. He set up for a Clout Cutter, but Crowley caught Jordan’s head and hit a Shellshock swinging faceplant for the pin. That was really good and I wish this had been given more time. I continue to say Jordan Oliver is the top free agent on the indy scene.

6. “Bussy” Allie Katch and Effy defeated “Scouse And Proud” Lizzy Evo and Harley Hudson at 12:19. Lizzy is somewhat like Chelsea Green. My first time seeing Harley; she has short pink hair and looks a bit like the pop singer Pink. (If I can be nerdy, she looks like the GI Joe villain Zarana. Hey, I have young boys who play with them!) Effy and Harley started. Katch and Lizzy squared off at 3:30 with some gay humor. Bussy hit their team butt splashes on Lizzy, then Effy hit his Whoopee Cushion buttdrop at 6:30. Katch spanked Lizzy over her knee, which of course drew a big pop. Harley made the hot tag at 9:00 and hit a spinebuster on Katch. Effy entered and hit punches on both opponents. Lizzy hit a German Suplex on Effy at 11:30. Katch hit her piledriver out of the ropes on Harley for the pin. A fun match with the right amount of comedy.

7. Man Like DeReiss defeated Robbie X, Starboy Charlie, Scotty Rawk, and Leon Slater in an Ultimate X five-way at 16:52 to become Ultra X Champion. Again, this was supposed to be a No. 1 contender’s match, but instead, the winner will get the vacated title! Slater is the talented, Black teenager (think a British Nick Wayne as they have similar body types.) Rawk has long black hair; think Alex Reynolds. Robbie X is short and bald, think Alan Angels. DeReiss likes to party; think a young Shelton Benjamin. Charlie wrestled in Los Angeles just a week ago for West Coast Pro, and I think he just turned 20. Yes, this is TNA/Impact Wrestling-style Ultimate X match with the belt dangling about 15 feet above the ring.

All five brawled at the bell and took turns trying to climb a corner to reach a rope. Robbie hit a summersault legdrop on Charlie at 2:30. DeReiss hit a fallaway slam. Rawk, who is heavily tattooed, hit a springboard summersault to the floor on everyone. Charlie hit a twisting Asai moonsault onto everyone. Robbie climbed the scaffolding in the corner and hit a moonsault onto everyone at 5:00; he tried to get the belt but DeReiss pulled him down. Slater went to the top rope and leapt toward the middle and almost got down the belt! Charlie hit a corkscrew senton; as Slater tried to pull him down, Charlie turned it into a Poison Rana at 6:30. Awesome. Charlie then hit a Poison Rana on Robbie X. Robbie hit a slingshot senton. Rawk hit a series of kicks. Charlie hit a piledriver on Rawk at 10:00. Slater put Charlie across his shoulders and spun him to the mat.

Rawk hit a tornado DDT on Robbie. This action has been great. Robbie hit a second-rope superplex on Rawk, and Charlie immediately hit a frogsplash on Rawk. Everyone began brawling while on their knees. Four guys hit simultaneous superkicks on DeReiss at 13:30, then those four all climbed the X! DeReiss pulled them all down. DeReiss and Slater hit a Team 3D-style stunner, then a team Blockbuster move. Robbie hit a double stunner on DeReiss and Slater; he tried to get the belt but DeReiss and Slater pulled him down and hit a stunner. Nice spot. DeReiss climbed to the center of the X and pulled down the belt, out-racing Slater, while the other three were down on the floor somewhere. Slater and DeReiss shook hands and hugged as the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: That was a fantastic Ultimate X match, easily one of the best I’ve ever seen. All five guys hit their spots and looked good in the process. I assumed Starboy Charlie wasn’t winning as the lone American in the match, but it was a tossup of the others, so it was really compelling. Moloney-Loco was really good for second place. While it was short, I’ll still go with Oliver-Crowley for third place.

I’ll just never understand the hardcore matches with light tubes. The blood loss from both competitors was significant and gross. And they basically just stand there and wait as they take turns whacking each other over the head with them. If I was in attendance, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near the guardrail with all that flying debris.

GCW is continuing its British tour with shows on Saturday and Sunday. Check them out at Fite+.